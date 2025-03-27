What can Delhi learn from Germany's Rhine cleanup to revive the Yamuna?

More than a month after a new government took office in Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented her administration’s first budget on March 25. Among the allocations in the budget, one stood out – the ₹500 crore for cleaning the Yamuna River. The promise: A rejuvenated Yamuna where only treated water flows. This will be made possible by 40 decentralised sewage treatment plants (STPs), she has announced.

But can this initiative break a decades-old cycle of failed clean-up drives, or is it yet another big-ticket allocation doomed to get lost in the bureaucratic abyss?

The Yamuna river in Delhi was never the source of its lifeline. According to conservationists, it was first used as a source of drinking water around 1881 when the British constructed wells along its riverbed. By 1890, they introduced a sewerage system, which led to untreated sewage being discharged into the river downstream of the Chandrawal waterworks, the city’s primary drinking water source. This marked the beginning of the Yamuna’s pollution. Though often referred to as Delhi’s lifeline, the river has turned into a lifeless, highly toxic waterway, incapable of sustaining even aquatic life as it flows through the capital.

Long and expensive battle to clean Yamuna river

The Yamuna, which provides water to nearly 57 million people across multiple states, has been the subject of multiple government clean-up initiatives. Since 2015, Delhi has received over ₹1,200 crore from the Centre to restore the river, while a total of ₹6,856.9 crore was spent between 2017-21 by various departments to tackle pollution.

It is important to note that only 2 per cent of the Yamuna flows through urban Delhi, yet it holds over 80 per cent of the river’s pollution.

In January 2024, submissions made by the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Haryana to the National Green Tribunal (NGT) revealed severe implementation failures. Only nine out of Delhi’s 22 major drains had been tapped to stop untreated sewage from flowing into the river. In Uttar Pradesh, 14 drains continued to discharge pollutants, while Haryana lacked data on treated versus untreated sewage.

Despite repeated interventions — including the Yamuna Action Plan (YAP) spanning three decades and three phases—most of the river’s 22-km stretch in Delhi remains ecologically dead, overwhelmed by industrial waste and untreated sewage.

Partnership with Japan to clean Yamuna

The Yamuna Action Plan (YAP) is one of India's largest river restoration initiatives, launched in 1993 as a collaborative effort between the Government of India and Japan. The plan has been implemented in three phases—YAP-I, YAP-II, and YAP-III—each focusing on different aspects of pollution control and river conservation.

The first phase, YAP-I (1993–2003), targeted pollution control in 21 towns along the Yamuna across Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. Major projects included the construction of 29 STPs, 58 pumping stations, and 179 km of sewer lines, along with initiatives like public toilet complexes, crematoria, riverfront development, and plantation drives. The total expenditure for this phase was ₹682 crore.

The second phase, YAP-II (2003–2019), concentrated on Delhi’s most polluted 22-km stretch of the river. This phase expanded sewage treatment capacity by constructing new STPs and rehabilitating old ones while strengthening public participation programs to engage residents in conservation efforts.

The ongoing third phase, YAP-III, specifically targets the most polluted drainage zones in Delhi—Kondli, Rithala, and Okhla. Key projects under this phase include the construction of a new STP at Okhla with a capacity of 124 million gallons per day (MGD) and the rehabilitation of existing STPs at Kondli and Rithala with a combined capacity of 85 MGD. Additionally, sewer rehabilitation work is being carried out along the Kondli (15 km) and Rithala (12.4 km) catchments.

What’s holding back the Yamuna cleanup?

The Yamuna’s pollution crisis is largely concentrated in a 22-km stretch within Delhi, which accounts for 76 per cent of the river’s total pollution. This is primarily due to the discharge of untreated sewage from unauthorised colonies and industrial areas, overwhelming the river’s capacity. The absence of proper sewage management in many parts of the city has turned this segment of the Yamuna into a toxic drain.

A major hurdle in addressing this issue is the poor condition of sewage treatment plants (STPs). The Times of India in a report on September last year revealed that as many as 21 out of 37 STPs do not meet pollution control standards. As a result, large volumes of untreated or partially treated sewage continue to flow directly into the river, exacerbating pollution levels.

Adding to the problem is rampant illegal dumping of solid waste and industrial effluents. Industrial units operating along the river often have been found bypassing treatment norms, releasing toxic waste into the river.

Beyond industrial and sewage pollution, cultural and religious practices also contribute significantly to the Yamuna’s declining health. Ritual immersions of idols, flowers, and other offerings introduce non-biodegradable waste into the river, adding to its already heavy pollution load.

How Germany cleaned the Rhine and can Delhi learn from it?

The Rhine, once known as the ‘sewer of Europe’, has transformed into one of the world’s cleanest rivers, thanks to Germany’s stringent environmental policies, technological advancements, and cross-border cooperation. This remarkable turnaround offers valuable lessons for India’s efforts to restore the heavily polluted Yamuna.

For decades, the Rhine river suffered from extreme pollution caused by industrial waste, untreated sewage, and agricultural runoff. The crisis peaked in 1986 when a fire at the Sandoz chemical factory in Switzerland spilled 30 tonnes of toxic chemicals into the river, wiping out fish populations and contaminating water supplies. The disaster led to widespread public outrage and forced European countries to take urgent action. The International Commission for the Protection of the Rhine (ICPR) strengthened its efforts, and the Rhine Action Programme (RAP) was launched in 1987 with the goal of reducing pollution levels by 50 per cent within a decade.

Germany played a pivotal role in the river’s recovery by enforcing strict environmental regulations. Industries were required to meet high pollution control standards, disclose their wastewater composition, and adopt zero-liquid discharge (ZLD) technologies. Heavy fines were imposed on those who violated these regulations, forcing industries to clean up their act. As a result, heavy metal pollution in the Rhine river fell by 70-90 per cent within a decade.

Reviving the Rhine: Sewage treatment and restoration

A major focus of the cleanup was upgrading sewage treatment infrastructure. Germany built high-efficiency wastewater treatment plants (WWTPs) that removed pollutants such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and heavy metals before releasing treated water back into the Rhine. Advanced technologies like membrane bioreactors (MBRs) helped filter out micro-pollutants, while interceptor sewer systems ensured that untreated sewage did not overflow into the river during heavy rains. By the early 2000s, over 96 per cent of municipal wastewater was being treated before discharge, significantly improving water quality.

To monitor pollution levels, Germany introduced an early warning system with automated sensors that provided real-time data on chemical spills, oxygen levels, and bacterial contamination. If pollution spikes were detected, emergency response teams were activated immediately. Additionally, pollution data was made publicly accessible, increasing accountability among industries and local authorities.

The Rhine’s ecological restoration was another key aspect of the cleanup. Germany invested in floodplain restoration projects and reintroduced species like salmon and eels, which had disappeared from the river for over a century. By reducing agricultural runoff and promoting sustainable farming practices, nitrogen and phosphorus levels were significantly lowered, helping aquatic ecosystems recover. Today, over 60 species of fish thrive in the Rhine, a testament to the success of these efforts.

The Rhine’s revival proves that even the most polluted rivers can be restored.