FM Sitharaman meets US Chamber of Commerce President Suzanne Clark

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday met US Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Suzanne Clark.

"Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs Smt @nsitharaman met Ms @SuzanneUSCC, President and CEO, US Chamber of Commerce @USChamber, in New Delhi, today, along with Mr Atul Keshap, President, @USIBC at @USChamber," the Finance Ministry said in an X post.

The ministry further said that during the meeting, Sitharaman mentioned that India values the growing business engagements between India and US businesses.

Clark appreciated India's continued reforms, including in FDI, leading to the growing interest of US businesses in India, and underlined the increased cross-border investment, innovation, growing entrepreneurship and trade that strengthen the US-India partnership, the ministry added.