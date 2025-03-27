Friday namaz on roads, rooftops prohibited for safety: Sambhal Police

There is no restriction on offering namaz in the traditional manner but gathering in large numbers on rooftops has been prohibited to prevent accidents, Sambhal Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shreesh Chandra said on Thursday.

Sambhal in Uttar Pradesh continues to remain tense since November 24 last year when violence erupted in the city's Kot Garvi locality during a survey of the Mughal-era Jama Masjid. The incident led to the death of four people due to gunfire while several people including police personnel sustained injuries.

Speaking to reporters about the preparations for 'Alvida' (last Friday of Ramzan) prayers, ASP Chandra said adequate police deployment has been planned under the sector and zone system to ensure peaceful observance.

He said during a peace committee meeting, some people inquired whether namaz could be offered on rooftops. It was clarified to them that crowds on rooftops could lead to accidents and hence, such gatherings were discouraged and prohibited.

Similarly, offering namaz on roads has also been prohibited due to safety concerns and potential traffic disruptions, he said.

"There are no restrictions on offering namaz in the traditional way inside mosques and Eidgahs, and they will be conducted peacefully according to tradition," ASP Chandra said.

He further clarified that mosques with small loudspeakers would continue their practice without interference.

He emphasised that for several years, authorities have ensured that namaz is not offered on roads and this rule remains unchanged this year as well.

Asked about Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia-ur-Rahman Barq's reported move to approach the Allahabad High Court regarding namaz regulations, ASP Chandra reiterated that no one is being stopped from praying traditionally. However, gathering unnecessarily on rooftops poses a safety risk and authorities will take measures to prevent accidents and ensure public safety, he added.