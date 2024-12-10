Rift in Opposition as Lalu Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee to lead INDIA bloc

The leadership struggle within the INDIA bloc has intensified, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav emerging as the latest leader to support West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee 's leadership in the opposition alliance. This comes amid growing unrest following Congress’s disappointing performance in the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections after a promising showing in the Lok Sabha elections.

Since Mamata Banerjee expressed her interest in leading the INDIA bloc last week, her pitch has gained momentum, with several non-Congress parties rallying behind her. Notable supporters include the Samajwadi Party (SP), Sharad Pawar’s NCP, and Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena, all of whom have endorsed Banerjee’s leadership.

Lalu Yadav backs Mamata Banerjee

Lalu Prasad Yadav has now added his voice to the chorus of support for Mamata Banerjee . "We will support Mamata Banerjee. She should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," said the former chief minister of Bihar, further complicating Congress’s position within the alliance.

When questioned about Congress’s opposition to Mamata’s leadership, Lalu was dismissive, stating, "The Congress's opposition will not make any difference."

Lalu Yadav’s son, Tejashwi Yadav, also voiced his support, noting that he had "no objection" to Mamata Banerjee leading the alliance, but highlighted that any decision should be made through consensus.

Congress questions Mamata Banerjee’s leadership

Despite the growing chorus of support for Mamata Banerjee, Congress has been resistant to the idea of her taking charge of the opposition alliance. Congress MP Manickam Tagore, who had earlier dismissed Mamata's leadership aspirations as a "joke," questioned the Trinamool Congress’s (TMC) effectiveness outside West Bengal.

"We should understand that, apart from Bengal, what is TMC's strike rate? What happened in Goa, Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Nagaland, and Arunachal? The TMC should give clarity about this," Tagore said.

YSRCP joins the support for Mamata Banerjee

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP, which is not a part of any national-level alliance, has also thrown its weight behind Mamata Banerjee’s leadership of the INDIA bloc.

"Mamata Banerjee is an ideal candidate to lead the INDIA alliance as she has the required political and electoral experience to head an alliance. Didi is also the CM of a large state with 42 Lok Sabha seats and has proven herself time and again," wrote YSRCP Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy on X.

TMC MP calls for Congress to set aside ego

With the support for Mamata Banerjee swelling, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee called on Congress to set aside its ego and allow Mamata Banerjee to lead the INDIA bloc.

"Congress needs to understand that under its leadership, the INDIA bloc has failed. If Mamata Banerjee becomes the leader, it will be much better. The alliance needs a leader... Mamata Banerjee knows how to fight political battles. Congress should set aside its ego. Congress removed Mamata Banerjee from its fold due to its ego, and now look at how Mamata Banerjee is doing politics," he said.