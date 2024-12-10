Kolkata rape-murder case: SC hints trial will be concluded within a month

The Supreme Court on Tuesday indicated that the trial in the RG Kar rape and murder case is likely to conclude within a month. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) reported that 43 out of 81 witnesses have been examined at the Special CBI Court in Sealdah, where the trial is proceeding on a day-to-day basis from Monday to Thursday, according to a report by Live Law.

Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar, overseeing the case, noted that the next hearing would be on March 17, 2025, but parties may seek an earlier hearing if needed due to any delays.

Security for medical professionals

According to a report, the court also addressed the broader issue of safety for medical professionals, directing the national task force (NTF) to submit a final report within 12 weeks.

The NTF, formed on August 20, is tasked with recommending measures to improve security for healthcare staff following the tragic events at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital earlier this year.

While 24 states already have laws protecting medical workers, the NTF concluded that additional central legislation is unnecessary.

Separate investigation of financial irregularities

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta confirmed that a separate investigation into financial irregularities at the hospital had led to a chargesheet, pending state government sanction for prosecution.

Meanwhile, Advocate Vrinda Grover, representing the victim's parents, expressed hope that the CBI would file a supplementary chargesheet to address alleged cover-up attempts.

The court refrained from disclosing sensitive details that might impact the investigation but has urged responses to the NTF's safety recommendations from states and Union territories.

Kolkata doctor murder case

The incident began on August 9 when the body of a post-graduate trainee doctor was discovered at RG Kar Hospital. The Kolkata Police arrested a civic volunteer the next day, and the CBI took over the investigation on August 13, filing charges in October against the accused, Sanjay Roy.