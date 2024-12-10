IIT Madras first research organisation to release 3D images of fetal brain

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) has become the first research organisation in the world to release the most detailed 3D high-resolution images of the fetal brain.

This pioneering work from the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre of IIT Madras pushes the frontiers of brain mapping technology and places India in the global league of brain mapping science, as this is the first-of-its-kind work anywhere in the world. The dataset, termed ‘DHARANI’, is open source and freely available to researchers worldwide.

For the first time globally, 5,132 brain sections have been captured digitally using cutting-edge brain mapping technology developed by the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras. This work is set to advance the field of neuroscience and potentially lead to the development of treatments for health conditions affecting the brain.

This monumental achievement marks the first time such advanced human neuroscience data has been produced in India, completed at less than 1/10th of the cost in Western countries. The research was undertaken by a multidisciplinary team at IIT Madras, with researchers from India, Australia, the US, Romania, and South Africa, as well as medical collaborations with Chennai-based Mediscan Systems and Saveetha Medical College Hospital.

Led by Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head of the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre at IIT Madras, the research is particularly critical for India, which accounts for nearly one-fifth of the world’s childbirths, with 25 million births annually.

This makes it vital for the country to understand brain development from the fetus to childhood, adolescence, and young adulthood, as well as developmental disorders like learning disabilities and autism.

This work has been supported by the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Kris Gopalakrishnan (IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus and Co-Founder, Infosys), Premji Invest, Fortis Healthcare, Agilus Diagnostics, and NVIDIA, the leading AI company, which partnered with the Centre to help process these petabytes of brain data.

The key applications of generating such high-resolution brain images include advancements in current fetal imaging technologies, enabling early diagnosis and treatment for developmental disorders.

The findings of this research have been accepted for publication as a special issue in the Journal of Comparative Neurology, a century-old peer-reviewed systems neuroscience journal.

Elaborating on the importance of this research, Suzana Herculano-Houzel, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Comparative Neurology, said, “DHARANI is now the largest publicly accessible digital dataset of the human fetal brain, created with less than one-tenth of the initial funds that powered the Allen Brain Atlas, and with a technology platform that was entirely custom-made in India between 2020 and 2022, during the COVID-19 pandemic. IIT Madras, thus, joins the Allen Brain Institute, and India joins the US, at the table of human brain cartography, where large sums are invested to provide mankind with freely available atlases of the knowledge about the structures that compose the human brain.”

The Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre was launched in 2022 to drive a large-scale, multidisciplinary effort in the fields of science, technology, computing, and medicine, and to map human brains at the cellular level.

Congratulating the researchers on this cutting-edge work, Ajay Kumar Sood, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, said, “I am delighted that India is at the forefront in generating human fetal brain maps for the first time through this cutting-edge technology developed by IIT Madras’ Brain Centre. We are pleased that the support from our office has seeded this pioneering effort advancing scientific knowledge in this frontier area of brain sciences, and has generated a global resource for researchers worldwide.”

Further, Gopalakrishnan, IIT Madras Distinguished Alumnus and Co-Founder of Infosys, added, “This accomplishment reconfirms that Indian R&D can create world-class science and technology. It also demonstrates the success of a unique public-private-philanthropy partnership (PPPP) model. We must dream big to create global impact. Ambitious research programmes are multidisciplinary and multi-year, and I hope this programme inspires more such initiatives in India and will garner private and public support.”

The Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre has created this comprehensive cell-resolution atlas of the human fetal brain in the second trimester. This detailed atlas, in which researchers have identified and marked over 500 brain regions, will serve as an important global reference for advancing human neuroscience research for decades to come.

Further elaborating on the importance of this research, Mohanasankar Sivaprakasam, Head of the Sudha Gopalakrishnan Brain Centre, IIT Madras, said, “This study will pave the way for new scientific discoveries, allowing quantification of neurodevelopmental disorders and advances in fetal medicine. This is now the largest publicly accessible digital dataset of the human fetal brain, advancing current knowledge by 20X. This is the first time such advanced human neuroscience data has been produced from India and made freely available as a global resource.”