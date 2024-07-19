Rijiju inaugurates Lok Samvardhan Parv to highlight ministry's achievements

Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju inaugurated 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' in New Delhi on Thursday. As part of its 100 days programme, the Ministry of Minority Affairs is organising 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' to showcase the schemes, programmes and achievements of the Ministry. It is also highlighting the activities undertaken in convergence with partner organisations and success stories under its various schemes. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Rijiju said, ""The event Lok Samvardhan Parv is organised by the Ministry of Minority Affairs to give a platform to the talented artists supported by various welfare schemes launched by the Minority Ministry. We also provide them with a platform where they can put up their stalls and sell their items... I am happy that we could start this program in the first 100 days of our government. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of reaching out to each section of society...It is a 10-day festival at the Dilli Haat..."

The Minister released a coffee table book on the schemes and achievements of the Ministry of Minority Affairs. Further, a credit plan of the National Minorities Development & Finance Corporation (NMDFC) for extending credit of over Rs 1000 crores to over 2.5 lakh beneficiaries during 2024-25 was also released by the Minister, as per an official statement.

It added that the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' is showcasing schemes and programmes and achievements of the Ministry of Minority Affairs through a poster exhibition. Besides, unique schemes and success stories of state channelizing partners of NMDFC are also exhibited in the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv'.

Lok Samvardhan Parv is celebrating and showcasing over 70 exquisite handicraft and handloom products from various states made by 162 artisans belonging to various minority communities.

These participants include artisans promoted under various schemes of the Ministry through NIFT, NID and other Project Implementing Agencies (PIAs).

Further, the artisans have also been nominated by the respective state Channelising Agencies of NMDFC, the release stated.