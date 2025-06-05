Rijiju vows to make Central Waqf Council stronger, highlights new reforms

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said the government aims at making the Central Waqf Council more robust and responsive in its service to the community and highlighted the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025 for strengthening the legal and administrative framework to manage Waqf properties.

Rijiju made the remarks at en event organised to mark World Environment Day with a special tree plantation drive under the theme, "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam", at the Central Waqf Bhawan here.

"We aim to make the Central Waqf Council more robust and responsive in its service to the community," he said.

The minister underlined the government's continued efforts to empower minority institutions like the Central Waqf Council (CWC) and ensure transparent governance.

Referring to recent legislative progress, he highlighted the Waqf (Amendment) Act, which strengthens the legal and administrative framework for managing Waqf properties. The CWC, a statutory body under the administrative control of the Ministry of Minority Affairs, was set up in 1964 in accordance with the provisions of the Waqf Act, 1954 as an advisory body to the Centre on matters concerning the working of Waqf boards and the due administration of Waqf properties. During the interaction, Rijiju announced the upcoming launch of the "UMEED" central portal, scheduled to go live on Friday (June 6). The portal will facilitate the digitisation and registration of Waqf properties, enhancing transparency, governance and utilisation.

"State governments and Waqf boards must actively upload and manage data to ensure that more than nine lakh Waqf properties are utilised meaningfully, especially for the welfare of women and children," the minister said. The event was led by Rijiju and he was joined by Union Minister of State for Minority Affairs and Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying George Kurian and Secretary, Ministry of Minority Affairs, Chandra Shekhar Kumar, along with senior officials of the ministry and the CWC. The initiative was aimed at encouraging citizens to plant a tree in honour of their mothers, blending emotional tribute with environmental responsibility.

In his address to the media, Rijiju emphasised India's global leadership in ecological conservation. He said India is making significant contributions to increase the green cover through plantation drives etc. "We are not just committed to preserving the environment, we are actively reclaiming and restoring the ecological balance," he said. The plantation drive saw active participation from all levels of the ministry. Officials and staff members planted saplings in the name of their mothers, reinforcing the emotional and symbolic depth of the initiative. The drive was not just a ceremonial gesture but a meaningful action towards promoting sustainable practices and deepening the community's bond with nature, an official statement said.