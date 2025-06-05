Vijender Gupta has announced plans to amend the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure to reflect values of “inclusivity, clarity, and equality”, reported The Hindu. Delhi Assembly Speakerhas announced plans to amend the Assembly’s Rules of Procedure to reflect values of “inclusivity, clarity, and equality”, reported The Hindu.

Speaking at a recent press conference, Gupta cited the consistent use of male pronouns in the existing rule book as an outdated practice. “The process has already started. On June 5, the Rules Committee of the Assembly will meet to discuss and review the changes,” he said.

He confirmed that gender-neutral terms like “them” will replace gender-specific pronouns — a change inspired by best practices already adopted in both Houses of Parliament.