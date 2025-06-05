Home / India News / National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid: What's open and closed across India?

National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid: What's open and closed across India?

Eid al-Adha, or Bakrid, is expected to be observed on June 7, 2025, in India. Due to this festival, school, collges, public offices are likely to remain closed. Here's what's open and what's closed

Eid, Eid Moon, Moon
National Holiday on June 7 for Bakrid
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:00 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Bank National Holiday 7th June: Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Eid ul-Zuha, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with devotion and unity across the world. 
 
In 2025, the festival is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7, in India, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. However, some closures will begin on Friday, June 6, making it crucial for citizens to be aware of what remains open and what is closed for the holiday.

Are banks closed on June 6 and 7, 2025?

On Friday, June 6, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will remain closed in observance of Bakrid.
 
Banks across most parts of India will remain shut on Saturday June 7, 2025. However, branches in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open, as June 7 falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a regular working day in those regions. 

Will the Indian stock market remain open or Close?

Yes, as per the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE, the stock market will be operational on both June 6 and June 7, 2025. Bakrid will not affect trading activity, and normal market hours will be followed as per the official holiday calendar.

Are government offices closed on Eid-Al-Adha?

Most government offices across India are expected to remain closed on Saturday, June 7, marking it as a gazetted holiday for Eid al-Adha. The final confirmation of the holiday will depend on the moon sighting. In Delhi, any adjustments in the holiday schedule for Eid-related festivals will be issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in coordination with the Delhi government.
 
Outside Delhi, the responsibility of confirming and possibly altering holiday dates lies with the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in state capitals, based on state-level decisions.

Will schools and colleges be closed?

Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, are scheduled to remain closed on Saturday, June 7, in celebration of Eid al-Adha. The final announcement may vary depending on regional calendars and the sighting of the moon. 

Will online services remain available on a bank holiday?

Even on bank holidays, online banking services remain fully functional across the country. Customers can continue to manage their finances conveniently through internet and mobile banking platforms.
 
People can make fund transfers via NEFT and RTGS, place requests for chequebooks or demand drafts, and access services related to credit, debit, and ATM cards without interruption. Additionally, essential features like account management, setting up standing instructions, and even applying for bank lockers can be accessed online during bank holidays.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Maharashtra targets to plant 100 mn trees for greener future: Fadnavis

President Murmu, PM Modi call for united efforts to conserve environment

RCB's glory march turns tragic: What led to stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium

PM Modi to inaugurate world's highest railway arch Chenab Bridge: 10 points

Light rain, thunderstorms expected in Delhi today, AQI drops to 146

Topics :Stock MarketBakr-EidHoliday

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story