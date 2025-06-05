Bank National Holiday 7th June: Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakrid or Eid ul-Zuha, is one of the most significant Islamic festivals, celebrated with devotion and unity across the world.

In 2025, the festival is expected to be observed on Saturday, June 7, in India, depending on the sighting of the crescent moon. However, some closures will begin on Friday, June 6, making it crucial for citizens to be aware of what remains open and what is closed for the holiday.

Are banks closed on June 6 and 7, 2025?

On Friday, June 6, banks in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi will remain closed in observance of Bakrid.

ALSO READ: Bank holidays 2025: Banks to be closed this week for 2 days across India Banks across most parts of India will remain shut on Saturday June 7, 2025. However, branches in Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Itanagar, Kochi, and Thiruvananthapuram will remain open, as June 7 falls on the first Saturday of the month, which is a regular working day in those regions. Will the Indian stock market remain open or Close? Yes, as per the holiday calendar of NSE and BSE, the stock market will be operational on both June 6 and June 7, 2025. Bakrid will not affect trading activity, and normal market hours will be followed as per the official holiday calendar.

Are government offices closed on Eid-Al-Adha? Most government offices across India are expected to remain closed on Saturday, June 7, marking it as a gazetted holiday for Eid al-Adha. The final confirmation of the holiday will depend on the moon sighting. In Delhi, any adjustments in the holiday schedule for Eid-related festivals will be issued by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, in coordination with the Delhi government. Outside Delhi, the responsibility of confirming and possibly altering holiday dates lies with the Central Government Employees Welfare Coordination Committees in state capitals, based on state-level decisions. Will schools and colleges be closed? ALSO READ: June 2025 bank holidays: Keep your banking on track with these dates Educational institutions, including schools and colleges, are scheduled to remain closed on Saturday, June 7, in celebration of Eid al-Adha. The final announcement may vary depending on regional calendars and the sighting of the moon.