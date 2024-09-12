Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav undergoes angioplasty in Mumbai hospital

Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Lalu
The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 4:22 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Janata Dal president Lalu Prasad Yadav underwent angioplasty at a hospital here, sources said on Thursday.

Yadav, who was admitted in Asian Heart Institute here on September 10, underwent angioplasty on Wednesday, they said.

The 76-year-old former Bihar chief minister is expected to be discharged in a day or two, the sources added. In 2014, the former Union minister, 66 at the time, had underwent a six hour long aortic valve replacement surgery at Asian Heart Institute.

He had visited the hospital for follow-ups in 2018 and 2023. "He was admitted again on September 10, 2024 at Asian Heart Institute for angioplasty by Dr (Santosh) Dora and Dr Tilak (Suvarna)," sources added.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News updates: Senior bureaucrat Tuhin Kanta Pandey designated as finance secretary

Court to rule on summoning Lalu, Tejashwi in money laundering case today

Will force BJP, RSS leaders to conduct caste census, says Lalu Prasad Yadav

Modi govt might fall in August, claims Lalu Yadav; BJP says 'hallucination'

Remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' suffix from social media: PM Modi to supporters

Topics :Lalu Prasad YadavHeart diseasesrjdBihar

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 4:22 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story