Home / Elections / Lok Sabha Election / News / RLD leader Jayant Singh meets BJP leaders as Nadda, Shah welcome him to NDA

RLD leader Jayant Singh meets BJP leaders as Nadda, Shah welcome him to NDA

Nadda said on X that he heartily welcomed Singh's entry into the NDA fold and expressed confidence that he will make important contribution to the country's development journey

Photo: Jayant Singh's X account
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 10:57 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Singh met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president J P Nadda on Saturday as he formally joined the ruling National Democratic Alliance.

Nadda said on X that he heartily welcomed Singh's entry into the NDA fold and expressed confidence that he will make important contribution to the country's development journey.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Abki baar NDA 400 paar," Nadda said.

Till recently a part of the opposition INDIA bloc, Singh had been warming up to the BJP of late. His party is likely to contest from two seats in Uttar Pradesh as part of the pact.

Also Read

UPSC NDA Result 2023 result expected soon at upsc.gov.in; details inside

NDA exam 1 and 2 exam schedule out at upsc.gov.in; check details here

Jayant Sinha becomes second BJP MP to opt out of 2024 general elections

No question of going anywhere else now, leaving NDA-fold: Nitish Kumar

Kumaraswamy meets Shah, Nadda in Delhi, discusses seat sharing for LS polls

PM Modi congratulates leaders named in BJP's list of LS election candidates

Free and fair Lok Sabha polls would be ensured in J&K, says CEO Pole

Seat-sharing talks smooth, no stalemate, will be signed soon: DMK's allies

Lok Sabha polls 2024: BJP announces 1st list, PM to contest from Varanasi

Congress will provide MSP to farmers 'legally', says Rahul Gandhi in MP

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Jayant SinhaJagat Prakash NaddaAmit ShahNDA

First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story