Rohan Dua files defamation suit on 'sexist' claims in Manu Bhaker Interview

Rohan Dua, founder of news platform The New Indian, has filed a defamation case in the Delhi High Court, seeking the removal of multiple tweets that accuse him of conducting a “sexist” interview with Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The case was heard briefly on Wednesday by Justice Navin Chawla.

During the proceedings, Dua’s legal representative, advocate Raghav Awasthi, argued that the questions posed in the interview were routine and had been asked by other journalists as well. He asserted that the interview had been approved by Bhaker’s team and described the comments made by Dua as “harmless” and “complementary”. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Awasthi added that the interview had been approved by Manu Bhaker’s team and was now being “misrepresented” through a 40 sec viral clip.

Justice Chawla, however, raised concerns about whether Bhaker herself had taken offence to the questions asked during the interview, directing Dua’s legal team to obtain a statement from her indicating that she had no issue with the interview. The judge then adjourned the case, giving the petitioner time to seek Bhaker’s response.

Rohan Dua’s interview with Olympian shooter Manu Bhaker

The controversy stems from an interview conducted by Dua following Bhaker’s impressive performance at the Paris Olympics, where she won two bronze medals, ending India’s 12-year drought in shooting. In the interview, Dua asked Bhaker about her and her mother’s photos with fellow Olympian Neeraj Chopra, which had gained attention on social media.

Dua posed a question that many have found contentious: “It may be a little trivial question and awkward to ask you but since, of course, the others have also asked so, I may ask you this question. Not that I mean to demean your medal or your efforts. But then, of course, the photos went viral with that of Neeraj. I don’t know if you see it as a compliment but, of course, you are one of the most attractive females, beautiful females, in Indian’s history of Olympics or this sport particularly. Are we right to assume that there was some sort of chemistry or it was just that he [Neeraj Chopra] wanted to snub it as one-off moment which someone clicked?”

Bhaker’s response was measured, noting that she has known Chopra for a long time and considers him one of India’s best athletes. She also explained her mother’s close relationship with other athletes, emphasising that the interactions were friendly and respectful.

The interview, headlined “Manu Bhaker Interview| Shares Her Love Interest, Olympics; On School Maths, Neeraj Chopra,” quickly sparked controversy, particularly on social media. An X (formerly Twitter) user Roshan Rai, one of the defendants in the defamation suit, criticised Dua for focusing on Bhaker’s appearance rather than her sporting achievements.

“Manu Bhaker came back after winning a double bronze for India at the #Paris2024 Olympics at 22. But the reporter can’t get over how beautiful and attractive she is. This is the level of Indian Journalism. What a shame,” Rai wrote.

Several other social media users echoed similar sentiments, labelling the interview as “sexist” and unprofessional, which has led Dua to file the defamation case. According to the suit, these criticisms not only undermine Dua’s professional reputation but also detract from Bhaker’s accomplishments. The suit seeks to prevent further dissemination of what it describes as defamatory content.

Dua’s legal team, comprising advocates Mukesh Sharma, Lohitaksha Shukla, Chandni Shah, and Dinesh Sharma, has argued that the social media posts are based on an incomplete understanding of the interview and have unfairly damaged Dua’s reputation. The court will next hear the matter on September 2.



