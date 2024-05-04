Home / India News / Rohith Vemula's mother meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, seeks justice

Rohith Vemula's mother meets Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, seeks justice

Reddy assured her that an investigation would be conducted again into the University of Hyderabad student's suicide in 2016 and that justice would be done, an official release said

Representative Image
Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Last Updated : May 04 2024 | 4:50 PM IST
Rohith Vemula's mother Radhika Vemula met Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy here on Saturday and urged him to see that "justice" is done to the family.

Reddy assured her that an investigation would be conducted again into the University of Hyderabad student's suicide in 2016 and that justice would be done, an official release said.

Police have filed a closure report before a local court in its probe into the death of Rohith Vemula, a student of the University of Hyderabad, claiming he was not a Dalit and died by suicide in 2016 as he feared that his "real caste" would be discovered.

Telangana DGP Ravi Gupta has already announced to conduct further investigation into the case in view of the doubts expressed by Rohith Vemula's mother and others on the closure report.

A petition will be filed in the court concerned requesting the Magistrate to permit further investigation into the case, he said in a statement on Friday night.

The police gave a clean chit to the accused, including incumbent Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, former BJP MLC N Ramchander Rao, and cited lack of evidence in the case.

Topics :Rohith VemulaRohith Vemula suicideRevanth ReddyTelanganaTelangana govt

First Published: May 04 2024 | 4:47 PM IST

