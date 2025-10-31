Home / India News / Jinnah, Savarkar caused Partition, now BJP dividing cities: Digvijaya Singh

Jinnah, Savarkar caused Partition, now BJP dividing cities: Digvijaya Singh

Digvijaya Singh was referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her bodyguards on the morning of October 31, 1984

Digvijaya Singh, Digvijaya
Singh also said that proofs of citizenship are being collected under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in the country (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Indore
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has alleged that Mohammad Ali Jinnah and Hindutva ideologue V D Savarkar caused India's partition in 1947, while the ruling BJP is currently dividing the cities and neighbourhoods.

He made the claim on Thursday in response to questions concerning media reports about the alleged exodus of Hindus from two Muslim-majority localities in Sagar city in the state.

Jinnah (founder of Pakistan) and Savarkar divided the country, and now the BJP is dividing every city and every neighbourhood, the Rajya Sabha member told reporters in Indore.

To a question about the BJP's Run for Unity' on Friday (October 31), marking the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress leader said, We welcome this event, but don't forget that October 31 is also a martyrdom day.

He was referring to former prime minister Indira Gandhi, who was assassinated by her bodyguards on the morning of October 31, 1984.

Singh also said that proofs of citizenship are being collected under the guise of the Special Intensive Revision of voter lists in the country.

Why are booth-level officers (BLOs) removing the names of people who have already voted three or four times from the voter list, even though no complaints have been filed? In double-engine governments, BLOs are functioning like BJP workers, he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

PM Modi, Prez Murmu pay tributes to Sardar Patel on 150th birth anniversary

Weather update: IMD issues rainfall alert, check the full list of states

PM Modi fulfilled Sardar Patel's dream by abrogating Article 370: Amit Shah

How unpaid dues pushed Rohit Arya to take 17 children hostage in Mumbai

Air quality in Delhi-NCR improves slightly but remains in 'poor' category

Topics :Digvijaya SinghMuhammad Ali JinnahSavarkarBJPCongressSardar Patel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 12:55 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story