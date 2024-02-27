RRB NTPC Notification 2024: All about Non-Technical Popular Category posts

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
RRB NTPC 2024: Vacancy Notice for recruitment of RRB NTPC 2024 is probably going to be announced officially by the Railway Recruitment Boards for approx 35,000 positions, when the notice is declared formally, we will refresh the post-wise opportunity details below for each NTPC position.
• Junior Clerk cum Typist • Accounts Clerk cum Typist • Junior Account Assistant cum Typist • Senior Time Keeper • Commercial Apprentice • Station Master • Junior Time Keeper • Trains Clerk • Commercial cum Ticket Clerk
RRB NTPC 2024 Application Form • Go to the RRB region web portal. • Reach to the “Recruitment of NTPC 2024” section. • Press on “Registration” to create an account. • Log in utilising your credentials. • Fill in all your basic information and educational qualifications. • Upload the essential documents, including your photo and sign. • Proceed with the application fee payment, and submit your application.
RRB NTPC 2023: Fee General & OBC: Rs 500/- SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Women, Transgender, Minorities, and Economically Backward Classes: Rs 250.
Note: Out of Rs 500, Rs 400 will be refunded to the General & OBC candidate’s bank account if the applicant shows up for the CBT 1 exam. Minorities, SC/ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, Women, Transgender, and Economically Backward categories will get a refund of the whole amount.
RRB NTPC 2024: Eligibility Age Limit: 18 to 30 years. Education Qualification: Should have completed 12th or equivalent.
