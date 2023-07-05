Home / India News / Rs 1.21 trn spent on urban infra in Telangana, says minister K T Rama Rao

Rs 1.21 trn spent on urban infra in Telangana, says minister K T Rama Rao

The Telangana government has spent over Rs 1.21 lakh crore between 2014 to 2023 from Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for the infrastructure

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
K T Rama Rao

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 11:59 PM IST
The Telangana government has spent over Rs 1.21 lakh crore between 2014 to 2023 from Municipal Administration and Urban Development department for the infrastructure and capital investment in Hyderabad and other urban areas, Minister K T Rama Rao said on Wednesday.

Releasing the annual report of MUDA, he said it is 462.8 per cent more than (or 4.62 times) Rs 26,211.5 crore, which was spent by the then government for the period between 2004 and 2014.

Of the total Rs 1,21,294 crore infra spending during 2014-23, a whopping Rs 1,11,360 crore (91.8 per cent) was spent by the state government and only Rs 9,934 crore (8.2 per cent) was the Centre's share, he further said.

The Strategic Urban Road Development (SRDP) programme was set up to create conflict-free corridors on the main traffic-bearing thoroughfares and to increase the average speed from 15 to 35 kilometres per hour in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and surrounding areas, the Minister said.

Altogether 48 works are taken up under SRDP at a cost of Rs 8,052.92 crore, of which 35 works are completed at a cost of Rs 3,629.93 crore and balance 13 works are in progress at a cost of Rs 4,422.99 crore, he said.

Under the Comprehensive Road Maintenance Project (CRMP), 930 km of important major arterial roads in Hyderabad were identified and have been handed over to private infrastructure agencies, through an open bid process for five years wherein the entities will take care of all maintenance-related issues, Rama Rao added.

Topics :TelanganaK T Rama RaoHyderabad

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 11:59 PM IST

