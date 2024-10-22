'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a significant reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi . The Bishnoi gang recently took responsibility for the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. In a video statement, Raj Shekhawat, the national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, declared a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 for any police officer who executes the encounter of Bishnoi, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Raj Shekhawat’s video statement expressed the need for action to ensure public safety, offering the reward to any law enforcement officer who eliminates Bishnoi. Shekhawat further criticised both the central government and the Gujarat administration for their handling of the situation. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal history

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail on charges of cross-border drug smuggling, has been a figure of concern for some time. He has been previously linked to a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. However, despite these allegations, the Mumbai police have yet to secure his custody.



In the same video, Shekhawat referred to Bishnoi as the alleged assassin of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a key figure of the

Kshatriya Karni Sena, who was killed in Jaipur in December 2023. Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for Gogamedi’s murder shortly after the incident.



The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has continued its criminal activities across India, asserting responsibility for multiple high-profile attacks. The gang also claimed responsibility for the September 2023 killing of Khalistani sympathiser Sukha Duneke and was allegedly involved in attacks outside the homes of Canadian celebrities AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal.

Motive behind Siddique’s murder

The gang’s motive for targeting Baba Siddique reportedly stems from his alleged connections to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and his close association with Salman Khan. Bishnoi has issued multiple death threats to Khan in recent years, leading to heightened security for the actor, especially following Siddique’s assassination.