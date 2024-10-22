Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / 'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

'Rs 1 cr to kill Bishnoi': Karni Sena announces reward to kill gangster

The Kshatriya Karni Sena has offered Rs 1,11,11,111 reward for Lawrence Bishnoi's encounter after his gang claims responsibility for Baba Siddique's assassination

Lawrence Bishnoi,Crime
Lawrence Bishnoi
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Kshatriya Karni Sena has announced a significant reward for the encounter of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi. The Bishnoi gang recently took responsibility for the assassination of NCP leader Baba Siddique in Mumbai. In a video statement, Raj Shekhawat, the national president of the Kshatriya Karni Sena, declared a reward of Rs 1,11,11,111 for any police officer who executes the encounter of Bishnoi, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Raj Shekhawat’s video statement expressed the need for action to ensure public safety, offering the reward to any law enforcement officer who eliminates Bishnoi. Shekhawat further criticised both the central government and the Gujarat administration for their handling of the situation.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Also Read: Did Bishnoi gang demand Rs 5 cr from Salman Khan? Police gets new message

Lawrence Bishnoi’s criminal history

Lawrence Bishnoi, currently lodged in Gujarat’s Sabarmati jail on charges of cross-border drug smuggling, has been a figure of concern for some time. He has been previously linked to a shooting incident outside Bollywood actor Salman Khan’s Mumbai residence. However, despite these allegations, the Mumbai police have yet to secure his custody.

In the same video, Shekhawat referred to Bishnoi as the alleged assassin of Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi, a key figure of the
Kshatriya Karni Sena, who was killed in Jaipur in December 2023. Bishnoi’s gang had claimed responsibility for Gogamedi’s murder shortly after the incident.
 
The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has continued its criminal activities across India, asserting responsibility for multiple high-profile attacks. The gang also claimed responsibility for the September 2023 killing of Khalistani sympathiser Sukha Duneke and was allegedly involved in attacks outside the homes of Canadian celebrities AP Dhillon and Gippy Garewal.

Motive behind Siddique’s murder

The gang’s motive for targeting Baba Siddique reportedly stems from his alleged connections to underworld figure Dawood Ibrahim and his close association with Salman Khan. Bishnoi has issued multiple death threats to Khan in recent years, leading to heightened security for the actor, especially following Siddique’s assassination.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Karni Sena chief murder case: NIA chargesheets Goldy Brar, 11 others

LIVE news: PM Modi leaves for Russia to attend Brics Summit, to hold talks with Putin today

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai India lists 1% lower; Sensex sheds 150 pts; Nifty at 24,700

Authum Investment & Infrastructure plunges 12% on weak Q2; profit drops 56%

Canada Express Entry: 648 invitations issued in province-specific draw

Topics :Karni SenaSalman KhanBaba SiddiqueBS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:32 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story