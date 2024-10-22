Did Bishnoi gang demand Rs 5 cr from Salman Khan? Police gets new message

Business Standard
Last week, a WhatsApp message was sent to the Mumbai Traffic Police, in which the sender Salman Khan with dire consequences unless he paid a demand of Rs 5 crore

Mumbai: Actor Salman Khan poses for photos upon his arrival to attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's post wedding ‘Blessing Ceremony’, in Mumbai, Saturday, July 13, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Nisha Anand New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

The person who threatened Bollywood actor Salman Khan through a WhatsApp message last week, sent a new message through the same number on Monday, apologising for the earlier threat.

The message was sent on the WhatsApp number of Mumbai Traffic Police, in which the sender demanded Rs 5 crore from Khan. The message appeared to be linked with the Lawrence Bishnoi gang as it said that if Khan wanted to remain alive, then he would have to pay the said amount.

In their investigation, Mumbai Police found that the message was sent from Jharkhand. In the latest message, the sender said that the earlier message was ‘sent by mistake’. “A further investigation into the matter is underway,” the Mumbai Police said.
 

Person sent the first threat message on October 18

On October 18, the sender had threatened that Khan’s “condition will be worse than Baba Siddique” if he did not fulfil the demand. The incident took place a week after former Maharashtra Minister Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12. Sidduque was targeted outside his son Zeeshan’s office by three assailants and was rushed to a hospital. However, the 66-year-old politician succumbed to the bullet injuries.

The gang has purportedly taken responsibility for Siddique’s murder, linking it to his close association with Khan. Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi is at odds with the actor due to his Blackbuck shooting case of 1998. Khan rejects his involvement in the incident, which took place during the filming of the movie ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’ in Rajasthan.

Following Siddique’s death, the security of Khan and his close associates has been increased. The Mumbai Police has so far arrested 10 persons in connection with the sensational murder. Two of the three accused shooters have also been arrested while the main shooter, Gautam, is at large, the police said.

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 10:22 AM IST

