Rs 38 crore disbursed for development of wildlife habitats in FY24

The Centre disbursed Rs 38 crore under the Centrally Sponsored Scheme (CSS) – ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’ – to 12 coastal states and Union Territories in FY24. However, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Andhra Pradesh did not receive any allocation.Data from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, presented in the Lok Sabha on Monday, reveals that Andhra Pradesh is also the only coastal state that has not received any funds under the scheme over the past five years.Sector experts say that vagueness in requests and disbursement has led to the failure to identify the issue when some states do not receive funds. Since funds under the CSS are disbursed based on the states' requests, experts suggest that states should prioritise and clearly seek funds from the Centre. "States need to better align their priorities and actively request funds from the Centre," said a sector expert.An email sent to the MoEFCC seeking clarification remained unanswered at the time of publication.The ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats’ scheme aims to assist states and Union Territories in conserving and improving wildlife habitats. The fund focuses on enhancing biodiversity, protecting endangered species, and ensuring the sustainable management of these habitats through various conservation initiatives. In coastal areas, the financial assistance is also directed towards the protection of marine fauna and their habitats.Over the past five years (FY20-FY24), the Centre has released Rs 190 crore under this scheme to support the conservation efforts of coastal states and Union Territories.Among the beneficiaries, Odisha received the highest allocation of Rs 37 crore, followed by Karnataka with Rs34 crore and Kerala with Rs 30 crore. Other disbursements included Rs 29 crore for West Bengal, Rs 17 crore for Maharashtra, and Rs 16 crore for Tamil Nadu, reflecting the varied focus on wildlife conservation across these regions.Among the Union Territories, Lakshadweep secured the top spot in receiving aid from the Centre, with Rs 17 crore allocated over the past five years. In contrast, Puducherry received only Rs 5 lakh, with a grant provided solely in FY24.The fund disbursement is inconsistent, as it varies significantly across different states and Union Territories. Some regions, like Karnataka, Odisha, and Lakshadweep, receive substantial allocations, while others, such as Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry, have received little or no funds in recent years.The scheme has generated more than 50 lakh man-days through direct engagement, in addition to indirect employment through eco-tourism and ancillary activities.The overall outlay for the scheme for the 15th Finance Commission cycle, as well as its remaining period, is Rs 845.4 crore.