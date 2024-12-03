AAI issues show-cause to DIAL after IIT-Delhi report finds structural gaps

State-owned AAI has issued a show cause notice to Delhi airport operator DIAL seeking an explanation on certain structural weaknesses detected during the study by an IIT Delhi team following the roof collapse incident at the old departure forecourt of Terminal 1 in June this year, according to a senior official.

Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), the country's largest airport. It is operated under a public private partnership.

When contacted, a DIAL spokesperson told PTI that its team of experts is currently preparing a comprehensive response to the queries raised by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

Following the roof collapse incident at T1 on June 28 that also killed one person, the civil aviation ministry had asked structural engineers from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi to carry out an assessment.

The senior official in the know told PTI the study by IIT Delhi found weaknesses in the part of the terminal that was not impacted by the collapse and certain strengthening of the structure is required. Till then, old T1 cannot be opened for operations, the official added.

"Alternate arrangements have been made around new T1, and T2 and T3," the official said.

With the study finding certain defects, the official said AAI has issued a show cause notice to DIAL.

Specific details about the show cause notice could not be immediately ascertained.

"Report of the study conducted by IITD has been shared with us. AAI wanted some clarifications on the points raised by them. Our team of experts is currently preparing a comprehensive response to these queries and they will be submitted within the stipulated timeline," the DIAL spokesperson said.

There was no comment from AAI.

Under the Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA), inked back in 2006, DIAL is also required to comply with various service quality requirements.

DIAL is a joint venture in which GMR Airports Ltd has a 64 per cent while AAI and Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide have 26 per cent and 10 per cent, respectively.

Delhi airport has three terminals -- T1, T2 and T3 -- and handles around 1,400 flights daily.

From August 17, DIAL started operating the new T1. The old T1 has been shut from June 28 following the roof collapse incident.