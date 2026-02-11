Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train spends nearly ₹87,000 cr so far: Vaishnaw

India’s first bullet train corridor — the 508-kilometre Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail (MAHSR) — has seen an expenditure of Rs 86,939 crore so far, Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Bullet train project is a very complex and technology-intensive project. Considering the highest level of safety and associated maintenance protocols, the bullet train project has been designed with the support of the Japanese railway. It is customised for Indian requirements and climatic conditions,” the minister said in a written reply.

However, the ministry does not have a final cost estimate as of now, the minister told Parliament.