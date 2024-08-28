Rs 908 cr penalty imposed against DMK MP in Fema rules violation case: ED

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said a penalty of Rs 908 crore has been slapped in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules against DMK MP S Jagathratchakan and his family members.

The federal agency issued a statement which said that properties worth Rs 89.19 crore, seized in September 2020, have been confiscated following an adjudication order issued on August 26 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Jagathratchakan, 76, represents the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat.

The agency said a Fema probe was initiated against the MP, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and related Indian entity.