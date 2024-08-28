Rs 908 cr penalty imposed against DMK MP in Fema rules violation case: ED

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

The agency said a Fema probe was initiated against the MP, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and related Indian entity

Enforcement Directorate, ED
Jagathratchakan, 76, represents the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat. | Photo: X @dir_ed
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 5:16 PM IST
The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday said a penalty of Rs 908 crore has been slapped in a case related to the violation of foreign exchange rules against DMK MP S Jagathratchakan and his family members.

The federal agency issued a statement which said that properties worth Rs 89.19 crore, seized in September 2020, have been confiscated following an adjudication order issued on August 26 under the Foreign Exchange Management Act (Fema).

Jagathratchakan, 76, represents the Arakkonam Lok Sabha seat.

The agency said a Fema probe was initiated against the MP, a businessman from Tamil Nadu, his family members and related Indian entity.

This investigation, it said, resulted in the passing of seizure order, dated September 11, 2020 under section 37A of Fema, for various movable and immovable properties in the name of the MP and his family members. There are valued at Rs 89.19 crore.

"The properties worth Rs 89.19 crore which were seized in terms of section 37A of Fema were also ordered for confiscation, and penalty of Rs 908 crore is levied vide Adjudication Order dated 26/08/2024," the ED said.


First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

