RSS seeks removal of 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution's preamble

RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday demanded that the Congress must apologise for the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years ago.
Addressing an event here, Hosabale also made a strong pitch for the removal of two words -- socialist and secular -- from the preamble of the Constitution, which were inserted by the erstwhile Congress government during Emergency.
Recalling the days of Emergency, which was announced on June 25, 1975, Hosabale said while thousands of people were put in jail and tortured during that period, freedom of the judiciary and media was also curtailed.
The days of Emergency also witnessed large-scale forced sterlisation, the RSS leader said.
"Those who did such things are today moving around with Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised... Apologise," he said.
"Your ancestors did it... You must apologise for this to the country," Hosabale said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve hit your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online
Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app