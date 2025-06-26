Home / India News / RSS seeks removal of 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution's preamble

RSS seeks removal of 'socialist', 'secular' from Constitution's preamble

Recalling the days of Emergency, which was announced on June 25, 1975, Hosabale said while thousands of people were put in jail and tortured during that period

Dattatreya Hosabale, RSS
"Those who did such things are today moving around with Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised... Apologise," Hosabale said.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale on Thursday demanded that the Congress must apologise for the imposition of Emergency by the Indira Gandhi government 50 years ago.

Addressing an event here, Hosabale also made a strong pitch for the removal of two words -- socialist and secular -- from the preamble of the Constitution, which were inserted by the erstwhile Congress government during Emergency.

Recalling the days of Emergency, which was announced on June 25, 1975, Hosabale said while thousands of people were put in jail and tortured during that period, freedom of the judiciary and media was also curtailed.

The days of Emergency also witnessed large-scale forced sterlisation, the RSS leader said.

"Those who did such things are today moving around with Constitution's copy. They have still not apologised... Apologise," he said.

"Your ancestors did it... You must apologise for this to the country," Hosabale said.

Topics :RSSConstitutionIndian constitution

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 9:19 PM IST

