Zohran Mamdani's NYC mayoral win draws sharp political reactions in India

Zohran Kwame Mamdani’s victory in the Democratic primary race for New York City mayor has evoked sharp reactions in India.

In a post on X, Congress Rajya Sabha member Abhishek Singhvi said: “When Zohran Mamdani opens his mouth, Pakistan’s PR team takes the day off. India doesn’t need enemies with ‘allies’ like him shouting fiction from New York.”

ALSO READ: Salaam New York: Zohran Mamdani & a fusion of 3 cross-continental cultures Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Lok Sabha member Kangana Ranaut also reacted on X, appending a video clip of Mamdani participating in a protest against the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on “the ruins of Babri Masjid”, and insinuated that he is anti-Hindu. “He sounds more Pakistani than Indian,” she said.