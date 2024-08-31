RSS' three-day coordination meeting commences in Kerala's Palakkad

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's (RSS) three-day long 'Akhil Bharatiya Samanvay Baithak' commenced here on Saturday in the presence of organisation chief Mohan Bhagwat and its six joint general secretaries. BJP President J P Nadda, its organising secretary B L Santosh, Vishwa Hindu Parishad chief Alok Kumar and Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh president Hiranmay Pandya were among the national level leaders of 32 'Sangh inspired organisations' who attended the meeting, a RSS release said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp On the first day of the national-level coordination meeting, the leaders of the 32 Sangh inspired organisations and around 300 of their 'karyakartas', which included women, were informed about the recent landslide in Wayanad and the relief and service work done by the swayamsevak, the release said.

Organising secretaries of the various organisations presented and exchanged information and experiences about their activities.

"Apart from this, the meeting discussed the current scenario, recent important events and other dimensions of social transformation and schemes in the context of various issues of national interest," it said.

The organisations' representatives also discussed the necessary measures to further increase mutual cooperation and coordination on various issues.

On Friday, the RSS had said that the meeting will discuss various issues of national importance and also the initiatives it intends to launch as part of the completion of its centenary year in 2025.

The meeting will be held from August 31 to September 2.

The RSS had said on Friday that as the organisation is going to enter its centenary year on Vijayadashami in 2025, it will be launching five initiatives for social reformation and nation building.