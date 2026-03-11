RSS' top decision-making body to meet in Haryana's Samalkha from Mar 13

The expansion of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's work over the last year and plans for the future will be discussed at a key three-day meet of its top decision-making body in Haryana's Samalkha from March 13, a senior RSS functionary said on Wednesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with other top Sangh leaders, BJP chief Nitin Nabin and presidents and other senior functionaries of its 32 sister organisations, among others, will attend the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS).

Addressing a press conference in Samalkha, Panipat, Sunil Ambekar, RSS' Akhil Bharatiya Prachar Pramukh, said the meeting will review the activities of the Sangh during 2025-26 and present reports on significant initiatives carried out across various regions.

From the RSS' organisational perspective, ABPS is the apex decision-making body of the Sangh. As this year marks the centenary of the Sangh, the meeting will include detailed discussions on major programmes and campaigns organised as part of the celebrations. These include Grihasampark (mass contact programme), Hindu Sammelan, youth conferences, gatherings of prominent citizens and social harmony meetings. The RSS has reached out to more than 10 crore homes under 'Grihasampark', Ambekar said. The Sangh's work witnessed expansion over the past year, with the addition of approximately 6,000 new 'shakhas', and a detailed account of this will also be presented during the meeting, he said.

Ambekar said the meeting will include a discussion on how to advance the work of the Sangh and the initiatives proposed by it, along with the role of public participation in this process. He said continuous efforts have been underway to expand the scope of the Sangh's activities. Deliberations will be held on plans for Sangh Shiksha Vargs (training camps), Karyakarta Vikas Vargs (worker development courses) and other training programmes, and the Sangh's action plan for the forthcoming year will be finalised. The meeting will also be attended by RSS Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, senior office-bearers, along with members of the national executive body. A total of 1,487 'karyakartas' will participate, including elected representatives and key office-bearers from various parts, he said.