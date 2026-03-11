The Supreme Court on Wednesday permitted withdrawal of life-sustaining treatment for a 32-year-old man who has remained in a permanent vegetative state for over 13 years, marking the first judicial application of the passive euthanasia framework recognised under the right to die with dignity.

A Bench of Justices JB Pardiwala and KV Viswanathan allowed a plea filed by the man’s father seeking withdrawal of medical support for his son, Harish Rana, who suffered severe brain injury after falling from the fourth floor of his paying guest accommodation.

Describing the case, the Court said, “Harish Rana, presently aged 32 years, was once a young, bright boy… His brain injury left him in a condition of Persistent Vegetative State (PVS) with 100 per cent quadriplegia… Medical reports show that his medical condition has not improved in the past 13 years.”

ALSO READ: In a first, SC allows passive euthanasia for man in coma for over 12 years The Court noted that Rana survives only on clinically administered nutrition through a surgically inserted PEG tube, adding that such nutrition constitutes medical treatment and may be withdrawn when medical boards conclude that continued treatment serves no therapeutic purpose. The two-judge Bench also noted that in the present case, the treatment merely prolonged biological existence without any prospect of recovery. Both the Primary Medical Board and Secondary Medical Board found that the patient’s chances of recovery were negligible and recommended withdrawal of clinically administered nutrition, a view also supported by his parents.