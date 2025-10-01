Datanomics: RSS marks 100 years with 83,000 shakhas, 4 million members

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) marks its centenary Wednesday. Though the RSS was founded on September 27, 1925 by K B Hedgewar, it celebrates its Sthapna Diwas (foundation day) on the Vijayadashami day. The organisation has now 83,129 shakhas and an estimated four million members. These shakhas are spread across different states of India and are divided into 46 prants (provinces). Uttar Pradesh with 8,000 shakhas tops the chart, followed by Kerala with 5,142, and Maharashtra at 4,000. Of the six sarsanghchalaks (supreme leaders) the RSS has had, four hailed from Maharashtra. The current chief, Mohan Bhagwat, has been at the helm for the past 16 years.

The total number of RSS shakhas grew from 39,823 in 2010 to 70,000 by 2020. The figure then declined to 55,652 in 2021 before rising again to 83,129 in 2025.

Over the years, the RSS has invited prominent figures from different walks of life as chief guests for its Vijayadashami celebrations, including Kailash Satyarthi, Shiv Nadar, Santosh Yadav, and Shankar Mahadevan.

In recent years, Mohan Bhagwat’s Vijayadashami speeches have revolved around a range of issues of public interest, focusing on political and social topics.