Home / India News / India's power consumption rises 3.2% to 145.91 bn units in September

India's power consumption rises 3.2% to 145.91 bn units in September

The peak power demand met during the month was 229.15 GW, which was significantly shorter than government projections

electricity, power sector
Power consumption was recorded at 141.36 BUs in September 2024, according to official data.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:52 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Power consumption in the country grew 3.21 per cent to 145.91 billion units (BUs) in September as widespread rainfall kept temperatures in check in most parts of the country.

The peak power demand met during the month was 229.15 GW, which was significantly shorter than government projections.

Power consumption was recorded at 141.36 BUs in September 2024, according to official data.

The tepid increase in power consumption was attributed to widespread rainfall during the month in most parts of the country, which kept temperatures in check, experts said.

Various government sources had said the country will see the peak demand of 277 GW level by September.

However, the highest supply in a day (peak power demand met) in September remained at 229.15 GW, marginally down from 230.60 GW in September 2024.

Speaking to PTI in August, Ghanshyam Prasad, the Chairperson of Central Electricity Authority (CEA), said the peak power demand is unlikely to touch the projected 277 GW this summer as intermittent rains have reduced the use of cooling appliances such as air conditioners.

The peak power demand had touched an all-time high of about 250 GW in May 2024. The previous all-time high peak power demand of 243.27 GW was recorded in September 2023.

However, this summer (April onwards), the record peak power demand was 242.77 GW in June.

Experts said the power demand and consumption are likely to be subdued in October as well due moderation in temperature levels, which would reduce use of cooling appliances.

The four-month monsoon season came to an end on September 30, however, the Indian Meteorological Department has forecast 15 per cent more rainfall than normal in October.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Cabinet clears 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 86k students to benefit

Delhi posts best Jan-Sep air quality since 2018, AQI averages 164 this year

From gems to gadgets, Delhi lost over $680 crore to theft in 2023

FM to kick off nationwide campaign on unclaimed financial assets on Oct 4

PM unveils ₹100 coin and stamp with first depiction of Bharat Mata

Topics :Power SectorPower consumptionIndiaRainfall

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story