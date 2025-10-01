Cough syrup suspected in death of two children in Rajasthan, sickens others

2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 10:23 PM IST
Two children have died and at least 10 others have fallen ill in Rajasthan, allegedly after consuming a generic cough syrup supplied by a local pharmaceutical company to the state government, NDTV reported, citing officials.
The syrup, manufactured by Kayson Pharma and containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide, came under scrutiny following the death of a five-year-old boy from Sikar district.
The boy was given the medicine at a Community Health Centre for cough and cold on Sunday. He consumed the syrup the same night, developed hiccups around 3 am, and went back to sleep. He did not wake up the next morning.
Following this incident, the parents of a two-year-old from Bharatpur district said their late child had also been given the same syrup the previous week, which reportedly led to death. Two other children who consumed the syrup fell ill but recovered.
In a separate case, Dr Tarachand Yogi, head of a community health centre in Bayana, fell unconscious after consuming the syrup himself to demonstrate its safety. An ambulance driver who was given the medicine with him experienced similar symptoms but has since recovered.
Probe launched, batches banned
In response, the Rajasthan government has banned 22 batches of the syrup and halted its distribution. Officials confirmed that 1.33 lakh bottles had been supplied across the state since July, with more than 8,200 bottles currently held at Jaipur’s SMS Hospital and barred from use. Doctors have been instructed to stop prescribing the syrup while samples undergo testing.
“The state is carrying out an investigation. The samples have been sent for testing at the Rajasthan government laboratory,” a senior health ministry official told the Economic Times.
Rajasthan Drug Controller Ajay Phatak told NDTV that a syrup from the same manufacturer had previously been banned in 2023 due to low menthol content. Officials added that while some reactions may have been linked to overdose, the suspension was necessary to prevent further incidents.
