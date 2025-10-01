Cough syrup suspected in death of two children in Rajasthan, sickens others

Two children have died and at least 10 others have fallen ill in Rajasthan, allegedly after consuming a generic cough syrup supplied by a local pharmaceutical company to the state government, NDTV reported, citing officials.

The syrup, manufactured by Kayson Pharma and containing dextromethorphan hydrobromide, came under scrutiny following the death of a five-year-old boy from Sikar district.

The boy was given the medicine at a Community Health Centre for cough and cold on Sunday. He consumed the syrup the same night, developed hiccups around 3 am, and went back to sleep. He did not wake up the next morning.

Following this incident, the parents of a two-year-old from Bharatpur district said their late child had also been given the same syrup the previous week, which reportedly led to death. Two other children who consumed the syrup fell ill but recovered. In a separate case, Dr Tarachand Yogi, head of a community health centre in Bayana, fell unconscious after consuming the syrup himself to demonstrate its safety. An ambulance driver who was given the medicine with him experienced similar symptoms but has since recovered.