Cabinet clears 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas, 86k students to benefit

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the opening of 57 new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs), aiming to benefit over 86,000 students.

The Centre said the total estimated requirement of funds for establishing all 57 KVs would be around Rs 5,862.55 crore, spread over nine years from 2026–27.

“This includes a capital expenditure component of Rs 2,585.52 crore and operational expenditure of Rs 3,277.03 crore,” it added.

Out of the 57 new KVs, 20 are proposed in districts where no KV currently exists, despite a significant number of central government employees.

“Furthermore, 14 KVs are proposed in aspirational districts, four in left-wing extremism (LWE)-affected districts, and five in the northeastern region and hilly areas,” the Centre said in a statement.

As part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, all newly approved KVs will include Balvatikas, a pre-primary foundational stage covering three years. This marks the first time that KVs have been sanctioned with Balvatikas, aligning the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) structure with NEP’s foundational learning objectives. Of the new schools, seven will be sponsored by the Union Home Ministry, while the rest will be supported by state governments. The announcement comes nearly a year after 85 new KVs were sanctioned in December last year. “Together with the earlier sanctioning of 85 KVs, the instant proposal responds to the high demand for these institutions while balancing pan-India expansion,” the Centre said.