Ruling TMC hails high court relief to Abhishek, Oppn reserves comments

Opposition Congress and ruling CPI(M) reserved comments on Calcutta High Court's order about TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee but the TMC hailed the judgements

Press Trust of India Kolkata
TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 1:59 PM IST
The ruling Trinamool Congress on Friday hailed a Calcutta High Court judgement granting relief to party leader Abhishek Banerjee, by ruling against coercive action by the Enforcement Directorate while conducting its probe into the state's school jobs scam.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, "The judgement shows the central agencies have been hounding and harassing Banerjee, as he is one of the key forces behind the battle against BJP's communal and hatred-filled brand of politics."

"The court has restrained ED from harassing Abhishek further. He is helping in the probe and we know he will continue to assist the investigators. We all know real truth will come out," Ghosh said, adding TMC believes law will take its own course.

Congress leader Adhir Choudhury told reporters Banerjee's trial continues and till he is acquitted by the court, one should wait.

"The court has made some observations with regard to the probe by ED. It is not proper to comment more at this juncture," he said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty said it baffles him why Banerjee would need "so many rakshakabach" (protective shield) from the court if he is not guilty.

The Calcutta High Court on Friday granted relief to TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, directing the ED not to take coercive steps against him in connection with its probe into the school jobs scam in West Bengal.

The court, however, did not quash the Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), equivalent to an FIR, filed by the Enforcement Directorate against Banerjee.

Justice Tirthankar Ghosh directed the ED that no coercive steps can be taken against the Trinamool Congress MP based on the ECIR.

Topics :Abhishek BanerjeeAll India Trinamool CongressOpposition parties

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 1:59 PM IST

