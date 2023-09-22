Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug'



On September 21, a user going by the handle "kingslyj" posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) alleges Swiggy overcharged him by Rs 3.09 instead of adding 9 paise to make it a whole rupee amount.

Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due (1/2)

Turns out it might just be a display error. Theres an extra rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of rs. 5 discounted to rs 2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of rs 2 only which is the missing rs. 3.



Confused as I don't keep track of what discount I actually got when… — Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 21, 2023

Deepak Shenoy later amended his initial statement, suggesting that the extra charge was likely just a display error. "Turns out it might just be a display error. There's an extra Rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of Rs 5 discounted to Rs 2. However, the invoice shows a platform fee of Rs 2 only, accounting for the missing Rs 3," he posted.