Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug'

On September 21, a user going by the handle "kingslyj" posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) alleges Swiggy overcharged him by Rs 3.09 instead of adding 9 paise to make it a whole rupee amount.



Some users may note incorrect discount amounts in their order history page. However, users have actually paid as per the prescribed discount amount during the checkout. Customers have paid the correct amount. This discrepancy in order history and actual paid value is due (1/2) — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) September 21, 2023 The company noted that while the order history page might display incorrect discount amounts, the actual amount paid at checkout adhered to the prescribed discount. "This discrepancy in order history and the actual paid value is due to a tech bug, which our teams have now rectified. Now, back to ordering your favourite food!," Swiggy announced on X.