Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug'

Swiggy explained that the issue was a technical bug and assured users were only charged the appropriate amount at checkout.
On September 21, a user going by the handle "kingslyj" posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) alleges Swiggy overcharged him by Rs 3.09 instead of adding 9 paise to make it a whole rupee amount.
The company noted that while the order history page might display incorrect discount amounts, the actual amount paid at checkout adhered to the prescribed discount. "This discrepancy in order history and the actual paid value is due to a tech bug, which our teams have now rectified. Now, back to ordering your favourite food!," Swiggy announced on X.
Deepak Shenoy later amended his initial statement, suggesting that the extra charge was likely just a display error. "Turns out it might just be a display error. There's an extra Rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of Rs 5 discounted to Rs 2. However, the invoice shows a platform fee of Rs 2 only, accounting for the missing Rs 3," he posted.
