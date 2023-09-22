Home / India News / Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug'

Swiggy accused of charging Rs 3 extra on orders, company says 'tech bug'

Swiggy had been accused of rounding up the bill total to the nearest whole number and adding Rs 3 to customers' order value

BS Web Team New Delhi
File image

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 1:23 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

Delivery platform Swiggy recently issued a clarification following concerns raised by CapitalMind Chief Executive Officer Deepak Shenoy and other users regarding anomalies in its billing system. The company was accused of rounding up bill totals to the nearest whole number and adding Rs 3 to the customer's order value.

Swiggy explained that the issue was a technical bug and assured users were only charged the appropriate amount at checkout.

On September 21, a user going by the handle "kingslyj" posted on X (formerly known as Twitter) alleges Swiggy overcharged him by Rs 3.09 instead of adding 9 paise to make it a whole rupee amount.

The company noted that while the order history page might display incorrect discount amounts, the actual amount paid at checkout adhered to the prescribed discount. "This discrepancy in order history and the actual paid value is due to a tech bug, which our teams have now rectified. Now, back to ordering your favourite food!," Swiggy announced on X.

Turns out it might just be a display error. Theres an extra rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of rs. 5 discounted to rs 2. But in the invoice it shows plat fee of rs 2 only which is the missing rs. 3.

Confused as I don't keep track of what discount I actually got when…

— Deepak Shenoy (@deepakshenoy) September 21, 2023
Deepak Shenoy later amended his initial statement, suggesting that the extra charge was likely just a display error. "Turns out it might just be a display error. There's an extra Rs 3 discount on every order. Platform fee of Rs 5 discounted to Rs 2. However, the invoice shows a platform fee of Rs 2 only, accounting for the missing Rs 3," he posted.

Also Read

Swiggy forms five-member dedicated team to work on artificial intelligence

Swiggy shuts premium grocery delivery service 'Handpicked' in Bengaluru

US investment firm Invesco slashes Swiggy valuation by 33% to $5.5 billion

Swiggy disbursed over Rs 31 cr in claims to delivery partners in FY22-23

ONDC to test Zomato's dominance; valuation mark-down likely: Analysts

Nari Shakti Vandan Bill proclamation of new India's commitment: PM Modi

Andhra court extends remand of ex-CM Naidu till Sept 24 in corruption case

Delhi Court summons Lalu Yadav, Tejashwi in alleged Land for Job scam case

Supreme Court bench to start hearing pleas on marital rape in mid-October

'Fairly good chance': Ex-Isro chief on Vikram lander and Pragyan waking up

Topics :Swiggyonline food deliveryFood deliveryBS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 22 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Apple outpaces Samsung to become largest smartphone exporter from India

Apple's iPhone 15 goes on sale today, long queues outside Mumbai store

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youth

Court rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

Parliament special session: Rajya Sabha passes women's reservation Bill

Parliament special session LIVE: LS logged 132% productivity, says Om Birla

Economy News

Discussion underway to ease FDI norms in space sector, says official

India unlikely to export sugar in 2023-2024, says ED&F Man Commodities

Next Story