Russia committed to fight terrorism along with India, other nations: Envoy

Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov (C) with Consul General of Russian Federation in Kolkata Alexey M. Idamkin (L) and former president of Merchants' Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) Rishabh C Kothari (File Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 11:22 PM IST
Russia is committed to "decisively fight" the menace of terrorism together with India and other countries, bilaterally and multilaterally, its envoy in New Delhi said on Saturday.

Russian ambassador Denis Alipov, in a thread post on X, described the March 22 attack on a suburban Moscow concert hall in which 144 people were killed as a "monstrous terrorist attack".

"The Embassy keeps receiving condolence messages expressing sympathy over the huge loss of lives and condemnation of the monstrous terrorist attack on March 22 near Moscow," he said.

"We highly appreciate the sentiments towards victims and their kin and the Russian Government by the people of India and other countries," Alipov added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had condemned the attack, calling it a heinous terrorist attack.

Alipov said, "Russia is committed to decisively fight the menace of terrorism together with India and other countries bilaterally and multilaterally."

He said that "strong statements of support" to Russia and "rejection of terrorism in all manifestations" were made by Prime Minister Modi, leaders of political parties, ministers, senior officials and public activists.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on March 31 said he had spoken to his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov and conveyed India's deepest condolences on the loss of lives in the horrific terrorist attack in Moscow.

Topics :RussiaIndia-Russia tiesTerrorsim

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 11:22 PM IST

