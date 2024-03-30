Home / India News / Businesses have responsibility to build strong, inclusive India: Ambani

Businesses have responsibility to build strong, inclusive India: Ambani

Ambani congratulated the gems and diamonds industry for the work they have done over the past few decades to reach $40 billion in exports and create over 50 lakh jobs in the country

Mukesh Ambani, CMD, Reliance Industries addresses at the 50th Golden Jubilee India Gem & Jewellery Awards (IGJA) organized by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in Mumbai on Saturday, 30th March 2024 | Photo: KAMLESH PEDNEKAR
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 30 2024 | 10:15 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Richest Indian Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said the business community has the responsibility to build a stronger and more inclusive India.

Addressing an event organised by the Gems and Jewellery Exports Promotion (GJEPC) here, the chairman and managing director of Reliance Industries also exuded confidence that the industry will reach its goal of touching USD 100 billion in exports in the next few decades.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"All of us collectively in the business community have a responsibility to build a stronger, better and more inclusive India to fulfil the vision and the goal that our PM has set for us, that of a Viksit Bharat, a fully developed India in the next decades," he said.

Ambani congratulated the gems and diamonds industry for the work they have done over the past few decades to reach $40 billion in exports and create over 50 lakh jobs in the country. From modest beginnings, the industry led by people from Palanpur made big strides, Ambani said, stressing that he is "proud" of the work.
 


He said the Ambani family has its roots in Kathiawad and also hinted at the possibilities of working together with the Palanpuris.

"Sometimes partnership between the Kathaiwadis and Palanpuris can make the opportunity bigger. The bigger the pie, the better for us," he said.

Ambani also said that his daughter-in-law Shloka Mehta is the daughter of Russel Mehta of Rosyblue, among the pioneering companies in the sector, and added that the Ambani family is "fortunate" to have Shloka, who "radiates warmth and wisdom".

Mehta was awarded the Lifetime Achievement award at the event, which was also attended by Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais.

Also Read

Vibrant Gujarat: India will become $35 trn economy by 2047, says Ambani

Mukesh Ambani receives death threat, email demands Rs 20 crore

Meta CEO at Ambanis' event, temples being built in Jamnagar: 5 points

Anant-Radhika pre-wedding: Mukesh, Nita Ambani performed Bollywood act

Forbes India Richest List 2023: Mukesh Ambani reclaims top spot; full list

Afzal Ansari alleges that Mukhtar Ansari was killed, says will give proof

AIFF member Deepak Sharma held in Goa for assaulting two women footballers

9 pirates being brought to India, says Navy after rescuing Iranian vessel

Tamil actor Daniel Balaji, 48, dies of heart attack at Chennai hospital

NewsClick case: Police files chargesheet against founder under UAPA

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mukesh AmbaniIndia's gem industryjewelleryReliance Industries

First Published: Mar 30 2024 | 10:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story