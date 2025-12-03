Russia clears key military pact ahead of Putin's India visit: What it means

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Russia’s State Duma, the lower house of parliament, has approved the Reciprocal Exchange of Logistic Support (RELOS) agreement with India just days before President Vladimir Putin arrives in New Delhi for a two-day state visit. The move signals a renewed push to streamline operational cooperation between the two militaries.

What the Duma said

The pact, signed on February 18 and submitted for ratification last week by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, was cleared on Tuesday, news agency PTI reported.

Vyacheslav Volodin, Speaker of the State Duma, said, "Our relations with India are strategic and comprehensive, and we value them. We understand that today's ratification of the agreement is another step toward reciprocity and development of our relations."

What's inside RELOS pact? The RELOS framework allows both countries to deploy soldiers, warships and military aircraft to each other’s bases and receive logistical support such as fuel, food, repair facilities and transport. The arrangement covers troop and equipment movement and lays down procedures for supplies and maintenance during joint exercises, training, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. Why it matters According to the Russian Cabinet of Ministers, the ratification will allow mutual use of airspace and port calls for Indian and Russian military vessels, expanding the scope of operational access and strengthening overall defence cooperation. Putin’s upcoming India visit Putin will be in India from December 4–5 for the 23rd India–Russia Annual Summit at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Defence cooperation is expected to feature prominently. Discussions may include the possible supply of Su-57 stealth jets and additional S-400 air defence systems , which were previously deployed during Operation Sindoor. Russia is also being considered a partner for expanded co-production of military hardware, despite its share in India’s arms imports halving over the past 15 years, while it remains the country’s largest supplier. US pressure on India continues The visit takes place against a backdrop of persistent US pressure on India over its defence and energy ties with Russia. The Donald Trump administration has imposed a 50 per cent tariff on Indian imports, including a 25 per cent penalty specifically linked to India’s purchase of Russian oil, effective from August 27.