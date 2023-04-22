Home / India News / SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored: Hospital

SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored: Hospital

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing

Chandigarh
SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal in ICU, being closely monitored: Hospital

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch and former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal is in the ICU and is being "closely monitored" in view of the criticality of his health, according to a medical bulletin on Saturday.

Badal, 95, was admitted to the Fortis Hospital in Mohali a week ago after he complained of uneasiness in breathing.

In a medical bulletin issued on Saturday, the private hospital said, "In view of the criticality of Parkash Singh Badal's health, he continues to be closely monitored in the medical ICU."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah have enquired about his health and prayed for his speedy recovery.

In June last year, Badal, who had been the chief minister of Punjab for five terms, was hospitalised following complaints related to gastritis and bronchial asthma.

In February 2022, he was taken to a private hospital in Mohali for a post-Covid health check-up during which he had undergone cardiac and pulmonary check-ups too.

In January 2022, he was admitted to a hospital in Ludhiana after testing positive for COVID-19.

Topics :Prakash Singh Badal

First Published: Apr 22 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

Also Read

Faridkot court grants anticipatory bail to ex-Punjab CM Prakash Singh Badal

Shiromani Akali Dal's Parkash Singh Badal admitted to Mohali hospital

Sukhbir Badal writes to PM, seeks repeal of repressive laws like NSA, UAPA

Budget 'betrays' farmers, no mention of MSP: SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal

AAP has pushed back Punjab into age of darkness: Sukhbir Singh Badal

Condemns people who spread negativity: Piyush Goyal on Malik remarks

Saket court firing: Accused sent to one-day remand, says police

Traces of rain in parts of Delhi, max temperature settles at 36.8 deg C

Congress to select candidates by consulting local leaders in MP: Kamal Nath

Centre should take points by Satya Pal Malik seriously: Subramanian Swamy

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story