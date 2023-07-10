Home / India News / Saddened by loss of lives due to rain, landslides in Himachal: Rahul

Saddened by loss of lives due to rain, landslides in Himachal: Rahul

Twenty people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's tourist town of Manali were rescued, but about 300 others were stranded across various parts of the hill state as heavy rain wreaked havoc for the 3rd day

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 2:01 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said he was saddened by the loss of lives due to heavy rain and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other states in north India and urged all party workers to help in the relief measures.

He also expressed his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives and hoped for a speedy recovery of the injured.

"The news of loss of lives due to heavy rains and landslides in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and other north Indian states is extremely sad. I express my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families and hope for the speedy recovery of all those injured," Gandhi said on Twitter.

"All Congress workers are requested to help the authorities in relief work. We all have to together face the difficult challenges of this natural calamity," the former party chief said.

The incessant rain and landslides claimed six lives in Uttarakhand on Sunday. Authorities in the hill state have sounded a "red" alert as the water level has risen in all the major rivers, including the Ganga, amid a forecast of more heavy showers in the next two days.

Twenty people stranded in Himachal Pradesh's tourist town of Manali were rescued, but about 300 others were stranded across various parts of the hill state as heavy rain wreaked havoc for the third day on Monday.

The state is bracing for another day of downpour, with the meteorological department issuing a "red" alert for "extremely heavy rain".

Also Read

Rahul fighting for people, regime using tricks to deter: Priyanka Gandhi

Karnataka Congress gears up for Priyanka Gandhi's Bengaluru convention

Priyanka Gandhi to address Congress' women's convention in Bengaluru today

Rahul Gandhi takes a late-night truck ride to speak to drivers; see video

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

Cong moves HC over panchayat poll violence, seeks compensation for victims

Mumbai receives 31.17% of average annual rainfall this monsoon season

IPA inks MoU with Centre to work in area of water conservation, others

Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi after clashes in Manipur

Situation grim in Patiala, floodwaters enter Rajpura thermal power plant

Topics :Rahul Gandhiheavy rainslandslideUttarakhandHimachal Pradesh

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 2:01 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story