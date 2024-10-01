Sadhguru's Isha Foundation under fire: Court orders raid amid controversy

A major controversy has engulfed the renowned Isha Foundation, led by spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, as a team of 150 police officers descended upon its Thondamuthur ashram on Tuesday. The search, spearheaded by an Assistant Deputy Superintendent from Coimbatore, came at the directive of the Madras High Court, which requested a comprehensive report on all criminal cases tied to the foundation, as reported by The Indian Express.

The police, including three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), conducted an extensive investigation, scrutinising the identities of the residents and searching the premises. In response to the raid, the Isha Yoga Centre issued a statement claiming that the police visit was part of a routine inquiry. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"As per the court order, the police, including the SP, are here for a general enquiry. They are interacting with residents and volunteers, understanding their lifestyle, and exploring how they come in and stay," the foundation said in a statement.

Background of case

At the heart of the court's order is a habeas corpus petition filed by retired professor Dr S Kamaraj. He claimed that his daughters, Geetha Kamaraj (42) and Latha Kamaraj (39), were being held against their will at the ashram. According to the petition, the organisation allegedly brainwashed the sisters, turned them into monks, and cut off their contact with their family.

The court took note of these claims, raising questions about the lifestyle promoted by Sadhguru. Justices SM Subramaniam and V Sivagnanam pointed out the apparent contradictions in Sadhguru’s teachings, highlighting that while his daughter is married and settled, he encourages young women at the ashram to renounce worldly life, shave their heads, and live as ascetics.

During the hearing, the Kamaraj sisters appeared in court and firmly denied the allegations, insisting that they were staying at the centre of their own free will.

More From This Section

The petition further provided detailed accounts of the professional lives of the sisters before joining the foundation. Geetha, the elder, had a postgraduate degree in mechatronics from a prestigious UK university and was earning a high salary before her 2008 divorce. Afterwards, she began attending yoga classes at Isha. Her younger sister, Latha, a software engineer, followed in her footsteps and decided to stay at the centre. Kamaraj’s petition alleged that the foundation administered food and medicines that dulled their cognitive faculties and isolated them from their family.

The court expressed its concerns, noting that the petitioner’s grievance revolves around alleged brainwashing, conversion to monkhood, and restrictions on family interactions. They pointed out that such allegations had attracted widespread criticism of the foundation’s practices.

Further complicating matters, the petition also referenced a criminal case involving a doctor affiliated with Isha, who was accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act of molesting 12 girls from a local Adivasi government school.

Madras HC questions Sadhguru

Despite the sisters' insistence that they were at Isha of their own volition, the court remained sceptical. Justice Sivagnanam said, "Why would someone who has given his own daughter in marriage encourage others’ daughters to live a hermit’s life? That is the question."

In response, K Rajendra Kumar, counsel for the Isha Foundation, said that the women, being adults, have the right to make their own life choices, including the pursuit of a spiritual path. He also questioned the court's role in personal decisions when no evidence of coercion was presented.

Justice Subramaniam took a more measured stance, affirming that the court's aim was to deliver justice impartially.

"The court is neither for nor against anyone. Our aim is to deliver justice to the litigants," he stated.

However, the strained relationship between the sisters and their parents came under scrutiny. Justice Subramaniam addressed the Kamaraj sisters, stating, "You claim to follow the path of spirituality, yet you neglect your parents. Neglecting one’s parents is a sin. Devotion teaches us to ‘love all and hate none’, but there seems to be a lack of respect here."

Multiple criminal cases filed against Isha Foundation

The petitioner’s counsel, M Purushothaman, further suggested that there had been multiple criminal cases against Isha Foundation over the years, hinting at a broader pattern of misconduct.

In light of these developments, the court has directed Additional Public Prosecutor E Raj Thilak to submit a detailed status report on all criminal cases involving the foundation by October 4.

Meanwhile, the Isha Foundation stood firm on its stance. "We do not ask individuals to marry or take up monkhood; these are personal choices," the foundation reiterated. It also emphasised that while many individuals visit the ashram, only a few choose to embrace monkhood.

Addressing the habeas corpus petition, the foundation pointed out that the Kamaraj sisters had appeared in court and confirmed that their stay was voluntary, fulfilling the petitioner’s request.

The foundation also mentioned past attempts by the petitioner to file a criminal complaint regarding the construction of a crematorium at the ashram, a case that was stayed by the Madras High Court. They clarified that aside from this, there were no other active criminal cases against the organisation.