Viksit Bharat 2047 goal tough without rural India's development: CAG

Without the development of hinterland, India cannot become Viksit Bharat or a developed nation by 2047, Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) Girish Chandra Murmu said on Tuesday. Noting that decentralisation of power has not taken to the extent it should have happened, he said, gram sabha or rural bodies are yet to get its due importance in the federal structure. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Without the development of grassroots level at the local level, we cannot achieve Viksit Bharat. More than 50 per cent people live in rural area, and until their governance, their development, their administration, their resources are not augmented, we will not be able to reach (Viksit Bharat goal). As our prime minister says that if everyone take one step, we will have 1.4 billion steps... that is why Jan Bhagidari is important," he said.

There are about 2,60,000 panchayats and 7,000 urban local bodies in the country.

He emphasised the need for strengthening of local bodies so that efficiency of government schemes are achieved and the sooner it happens, the better it is for the country.

Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) cannot be achieved without strengthening local bodies, he said, adding, that accounting and auditing play important roles in flow of funds to the local bodies.

With regard to urban local bodies, the CAG said, municipal corporations cannot be given permission to raise resources from market if they have not followed proper accounting norms.

He further said the state governments should focus on capacity building so that accounting and audit standard for local bodies should be followed properly.

Auditing not only fosters transparency in the system but also brings in economic efficiency in the government schemes, he said, adding, the outcome can only be achieved by auditing.