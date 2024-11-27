Sambhal violence: 7 FIRs registered, 27 people arrested, says official

Moradabad Divisional Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh said that 27 people have been arrested in the Sambhal violence and seven FIRs have been registered following the ruckus and stone pelting incident over an Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) survey of the Mughal-era mosque of the district.

Aunjaneya Kumar Singh on Tuesday stated that their priority is to normalise the situation in the area.

"So far, 7 FIRs have been registered, 22 people have been named and 27 have been arrested. 74 people have been identified and the process for identification of others is on. Our priority is to normalise the situation... We have to bring people into our confidence so that they do not get influenced by outside people," he said.

Singh further urged the people across all sections of society to refrain from making baseless statements.

"People are cooperating, not just for investigation, but to also normalise the situation... We are collecting evidence, based on which we will follow the further course of action... We are urging people across all sections of society to refrain from making baseless statements... We are hopeful that things will become normal soon," he said.

Earlier, Singh confirmed on Monday that those accused in the Sambhal incident include a Samajwadi Party (SP) MP and the son of a local MLA, adding further he assured that the situation in the site of violence is now peaceful, and an investigation is underway.

"The situation in Sambhal is peaceful. An investigation is underway. FIRs have been registered. FIR regarding instigation has been registered against Sambhal MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq and the local MLA's son. 4 people have died. The injured are being treated. Strict action will be taken, and if needed NSA will also be imposed," said the Moradabad Police Commissioner.

Meanwhile, in a joint press conference, Sambhal SP Krishna Kumar Bishnoi informed that a complaint has been filed against as many as 800 people after the violence.

SP Bishnoi also said that two accused, identified as Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal had been arrested for allegedly instigating the mob to the violence.

Addressing the media, SP Bishnoi said, "Our sub-inspector Deepak Rathi who got injured yesterday has filed a complaint against 800 people. Zia Ur Rehman Barq and Sohail Iqbal have been accused. He said they instigated the mob. Barq was given notice earlier too. He had given provocative speeches earlier too and he was told not to do so."

It is worth noting that a similar ASI survey was previously conducted on November 19, with local police and members of the mosque's management committee present to oversee the process.