Sameer Wankhede's phone seized by CBI, startling allegations in FIR

The CBI has alleged in its FIR filed against former Mumbai Zone Narcotics Control Bureau head Sameer Wankhede in the Aryan Khan drug seizure case, that the latter concealed information regarding his foreign trips and buying expensive watches.

The CBI has also seized Wankhede's mobile phone and it has been sent to a forensic lab to retrieve data. A team of experts have been formed specially for this.

The FIR has been accessed by IANS in which the CBI has made shocking allegations.

"Sameer Wankhede is accused of engaging in buying and selling of expensive watches without disclosing this information. He also allegedly concealed details of his expenses during his foreign trips," the CBI source said quoting FIR.

The CBI has mentioned that while some of the individuals caught on the cruise were released, Aryan Khan was arrested. It also mentioned that K.P. Goswami, who appeared as an NCB official, was responsible for Aryan Khan's arrest. He was presented in such a way that he seemed like an officer of the NCB. Later a demand of Rs 25 crore was made for settlement of the case, which was settled at Rs 8 crore. Rs 50 lakh was initially taken, but later some money was returned due to the case getting stuck.

(Atul Krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

--IANS

atk/dpb