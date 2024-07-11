Sanjay Singh surrenders in 2021 Covid norms violation case, gets bail

AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh on Thursday surrendered before an MP-MLA court here in a case related to the violation of Covid-19 norms in 2021, and was granted bail.

His advocate Madan Pratap Singh said, "Sanjay Singh surrendered in the MP/MLA court here in compliance of bailable warrant issued by the court. The hearing was done before Special Magistrate Shubham Verma in the court. The court granted bail to Singh on a bond of Rs 20,000."



The court had issued the warrant against Singh after he failed to appear in several hearings.

An FIR was registered at the Bandhu Kala police station on April 13, 2021 in which it was alleged that Sanjay Singh held an election meeting at the Hasanpur village in favour of the AAP's district panchayat member Salma Begum, Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Pandey said.

Around 50 people attended the meeting that was held during the Covid-19 pandemic without taking permission from the local administration, Pandey said.

He said the public meeting was held in violation of the Epidemic Act and the Election Code of Conduct.

After an investigation, police filed a chargesheet against Sanjay Singh and others who attended the meeting including Maqsood Ansari, Salim Ansari, Jagdish Yadav, Maqsood, Sukai, Dharmaraj, Zeeshan, Shaban, Sikandar, Jalil and Ajay.

While the AAP leader did not appear in the court during previous hearings, other accused got bail in the case, Pandey said.

The next hearing in the case is fixed for July 15.