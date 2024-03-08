Home / India News / Saree seen as symbol of Indian culture by foreigners, says MP CM Yadav

Saree seen as symbol of Indian culture by foreigners, says MP CM Yadav

He was speaking at the 'Saree Walkathon' event here on Thursday, on the eve of International Women's Day

MP CM Mohan Yadav (Photo: X@@DrMohanYadav51
Press Trust of India Indore
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2024 | 9:46 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Women from neighbouring countries wearing sarees abroad are linked to India since the garment has been an identity of Bharatiya culture for thousands of years, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has said.

He was speaking at the 'Saree Walkathon' event here on Thursday, on the eve of International Women's Day.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Saree has been the identity of Bharatiya culture for thousands of years. Its connection with India is so profound that if a woman from Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka is seen wearing a saree abroad then she is considered as Indian," he said.

The British tried to discourage the wearing of the saree to ensure Indians get disconnected from their roots, he said at the event, which saw the participation of about 40,000 women.

According to eye-witnesses, some women expressed displeasure as the CM arrived late and a few of them complained they couldn't leave since the gates of the event venue, a stadium, were locked. The gates were, however, opened later, they added.

CM Yadav apologised from the stage saying he was late while flying from Singrauli but still attended the event as he had promised he would do so.

Also Read

Madhya Pradesh polls: Congress meet underway at Kamal Nath's residence

Raghvendra Singh appointed as principal secretary to Madhya Pradesh CM

'You won't find a brother like me, you'll miss me', says Shivraj Chouhan

If people are threatened to vote, then Mama's bulldozer is ready: Shivraj

Asia Cup 2023 Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

PM to present first ever National Creators Award at Bharat Mandapam today

PM Modi to embark on Assam visit today, to inaugurate several projects

LIVE: PM Modi announces Rs 100 cut in LPG cylinder price on women's day

On Women's Day, PM Modi announces Rs 100 discount on LPG cylinder prices

Maha Shivratri 2024: Here are the 20 best messages, greetings and wishes

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Mohan YadavSareeSaree FestivalMadhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh govt

First Published: Mar 08 2024 | 9:46 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story