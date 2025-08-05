Home / India News / DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

DRDO guest house manager held on suspicion of spying for Pakistan

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer

US Spy Tool
"He is suspected to have provided sensitive information related to strategic operations and activities in the region," the police said.
Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 1:15 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Manager of a Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) guest house was detained in Jaisalmer district on suspicion of spying for Pakistan, police said Tuesday.

Mahendra Prasad, a resident of Uttarakhand's Almora, was posted as the manager of DRDO guest house in Chandan area of Jaisalmer. 

ALSO READ: DRDO, IAF successfully test BVR air-to-air missile Astra from Su-30 Mk-I 

"He was detained on Monday. A joint interrogation will be conducted today," Superintendent of Police, Jaisalmer, Abhishek Shivhare said. 

 

"He is suspected to have provided sensitive information related to strategic operations and activities in the region," the police said.

DRDO conducts tests and trials of missiles and weapons in Pokaran firing range in Jaisalmer, and experts and officials involved in the process stay in the guest house.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news: RS adjourned amid opposition uproar over security personnel

Pollution boards can impose compensatory environmental damages, says SC

Andaman & Nicobar plans commercial helicopter services to boost tourism

SC likely to hear plea seeking restoration of statehood to J-K on August 8

SC cancels bail granted to Dheeraj Wadhawan in multi-crore loan scam case

Topics :DRDOrajasthanPakistan Spying

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story