Andaman & Nicobar plans commercial helicopter services to boost tourism

The Andaman & Nicobar administration has invited Expressions of Interest from Indian aviation operators to launch commercial helicopter services, aiming to connect 11 islands with faster travel

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The Andaman & Nicobar administration has invited Expressions of Interest from Indian aviation operators to launch commercial helicopter services| Image: Wikimedia Commons
Rajarshi Bhattacharjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 12:49 PM IST
The Directorate of Civil Aviation, Andaman & Nicobar administration, has invited Expressions of Interest (EOIs) from registered Indian aviation companies for introduction of commercial helicopter services from Sri Vijaya Puram (formerly Port Blair) to 11 islands in the archipelago, popular among tourists.
 
The call for EOIs, issued on August 4, is aimed at obtaining response from interested operators and ironing out operational concerns before proceeding to a formal tender. Subsequent to this, based on the responses would float a transparent and competitive request for proposal (RFP) on no-cost-no-commitment (NCNC) basis for selection of the operator.
 
The administration’s pitch is anchored in existing infrastructure. On the northwest side of Veer Savarkar International Airport’s runway sits a dedicated inter-island helicopter terminal, complete with passenger facilities, security screening, and a hangar. The apron can park up to six helicopters at a time, while a 32-by-29-metre hangar stands ready for operations.
 

Operators to bear full responsibility

Under the plan, the island administration would serve as facilitator, offering helipads and related amenities — from waiting rooms to X-ray machines — available at a cost. Operations from Sri Vijaya Puram to all the proposed routes can be undertaken by filing flight plan(s) with Air Traffic Control (ATC) service, provided by Indian Navy (INS Utkrosh), while refuelling would be provided by Indian Oil Corporation.
 
No government subsidies or viability gap funding are on offer. Operators would assume full responsibility for aircraft, crew, passengers safety, and property, along with all insurance and liability obligations. 
 
 

Rising tourism spurs push for helicopter service

Tourism to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands has surged in recent years. In 2024, the archipelago welcomed roughly 722,000 visitors, a steady increase that has prompted major investments in infrastructure, according to the Andaman & Nicobar administration. In 2023, the Veer Savarkar International Airport inaugurated a new integrated terminal building capable of handling 1,200 passengers an hour, or up to five million domestic and international travellers annually.
 
Inter-island air connectivity has become a priority. The administration has developed 19 helipads — 12 of them strategically located in popular tourist destinations across south, north, and middle Andaman — opening the possibility of helicopter services that could shorten journeys to some of its most remote and scenic parts.

Topics :Andaman and Nicobar IslandsHelicoptersCivil Aviationtourism in indiaBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 12:21 PM IST

