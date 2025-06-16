Home / India News / Saudi flight develops mid-air technical snag, lands safely in Lucknow

Saudi flight develops mid-air technical snag, lands safely in Lucknow

Sparks observed during the flight landing in Lucknow, all 250 passengers have been reported to be in safe condition

aeroplane, flight
The flight from Saudi Arabia has landed in Lucknow after it developed a technical snag (Representational image)
Boris Pradhan New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2025 | 11:49 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
A Saudi Arabia Airlines flight with around 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, landed in Lucknow after experiencing a technical snag, according to a report by NDTV. As the aircraft touched down at Lucknow airport on Sunday, thick smoke and sparks were observed coming from its left wheel. Flight SV3112 departed Jeddah at 10:45 pm and arrived in Lucknow at 6:30 am. 
   The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft. There was no impact on airport operations, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying. 
 
In a separate incident, a Lufthansa flight heading to Hyderabad returned to Frankfurt airport on Sunday evening following a bomb threat. The threat was reported roughly two hours after the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner departed from Frankfurt at 2:14 pm local time. The flight was originally set to arrive at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday.
 
Lufthansa’s live flight status indicated that flight LH752 arrived back in Frankfurt at around 5:30 p.m. local time. The aircraft’s in-flight U-turn was also confirmed by the independent tracking service FlightAware.
 
The flight crew informed Hyderabad Air Traffic Control of their decision to return not long after taking off from Frankfurt, according to PTI. 
  The airline spokesperson said the passengers, who were provided with accommodation in Frankfurt, will be continuing their journey to Hyderabad on Monday. "Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," the spokesperson for Lufthansa said.
  On June 12, an Air India-operated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a building, resulting in the deaths of all passengers except one.
   

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, marks end of 45-year govt career

LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens

5 Meitei members held in Manipur for attacking policemen, kidnapping man

Air India crash: Vijay Rupani to be cremated today with full state honours

Crowd in middle swept away in river: Survivor recalls Pune bridge fall

Topics :Saudi ArabiaflightsBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 16 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story