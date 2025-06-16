Saudi flight develops mid-air technical snag, lands safely in Lucknow

The incident took place on Sunday morning at the city's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport and all passengers were deboarded safely. No harm was caused to the aircraft. There was no impact on airport operations, news agency PTI quoted sources as saying.

A Saudi Arabia Airlines flight with around 250 passengers, including Hajj pilgrims, landed in Lucknow after experiencing a technical snag, according to a report by NDTV. As the aircraft touched down at Lucknow airport on Sunday, thick smoke and sparks were observed coming from its left wheel. Flight SV3112 departed Jeddah at 10:45 pm and arrived in Lucknow at 6:30 am.