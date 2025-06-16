Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, marks end of 45-year govt career

Amitabh Kant ’s resignation has been accepted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi . In his post, the former bureaucrat expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister for placing trust in him to lead several developmental initiatives that he said have “shaped India’s growth trajectory”. Amitabh Kant, India’s G20 Sherpa and former CEO of NITI Aayog, announced his resignation from public service on Monday, bringing to a close a 45-year career in government. In a social media post, Kant said he is stepping away from public office to “embrace new opportunities” and support free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions.

Among key outcomes of India’s G20 term was the inclusion of the African Union as a permanent member—a move Kant described as aligned with India’s commitment to “global equity and the voice of the Global South”. “Leading India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career,” Kant wrote, noting India’s successful handling of a challenging global environment and the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Leaders’ Declaration. He also highlighted the presidency’s focus on inclusive, people-centric governance, with G20 meetings held across all Indian states and union territories. Kant was appointed G20 Sherpa in 2022, a role that gained prominence during India’s presidency of the grouping in 2023. "After 45 years of dedicated government service, I have made the decision to embrace new opportunities and move forward in life," he wrote. "I am incredibly thankful to the Prime Minister of India for... giving me the opportunity to drive a range of developmental initiatives."

Kant began his public service career in Kerala, where he led developmental and urban renewal initiatives, including the launch of the 'God's Own Country' tourism campaign and civic upgrades in Calicut. Later, at the Ministry of Tourism, he was instrumental in launching the 'Incredible India' campaign, which he described as a high-impact initiative for job creation and economic growth. During his tenure as CEO of NITI Aayog, Kant oversaw major initiatives including the Aspirational Districts Programme, the Atal Innovation Mission, and policy thrusts on digital infrastructure, green hydrogen, and advanced chemistry cells. These efforts, he said, helped position India as a leader in innovation, public service delivery, and climate action. Previously, as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, Kant spearheaded flagship reforms such as 'Ease of Doing Business', 'Make in India', and 'Startup India', which collectively helped India climb 79 places in the World Bank's ease of doing business rankings, he said.

Read Amitabh Kant's full statement here: My New Journey After 45 years of dedicated service to the Government, I have decided to embrace new opportunities and begin a new chapter. I am deeply grateful to Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for accepting my resignation as India's G20 Sherpa and for the trust he placed in me to drive developmental initiatives that shaped India's growth trajectory. His vision, discipline & commitment to building a stronger,more inclusive India have been a constant source of inspiration. "I now look forward to India's transformational journey towards Viksit Bharat by supporting free enterprise, startups, think tanks, and academic institutions," he said, signing off with a nod to his long-standing belief in the nation's potential: "India has always been, and will always be, Incredible."

Leading India’s G20 Presidency in 2023 was a significant milestone in my career. Despite complex global challenges, we achieved unanimous consensus on the New Delhi Leaders' Declaration, and refocused attention on key developmental issues. India’s G20 presidency was people-centric and inclusive, with meetings held across all states and union territories. This strengthened cooperative federalism, celebrated local culture, and upgraded infrastructure nationwide. We also successfully ensured the inclusion of the African Union in the G20, fulfilling India’s commitment to global equity and the voice of the Global South. As CEO of NITI Aayog, I had the privilege to lead path-breaking programs such as the Aspirational Districts Programme, which transformed lives of common citizens in 115 of India’s most underdeveloped districts. We helped lay the foundations for India’s digital public infrastructure and pushed policy reforms across sectors—ranging from manufacturing through PLI schemes to innovation through the Atal Innovation Mission and sustainability through the Green Hydrogen Mission and Advanced Chemistry Cells. These efforts positioned India as a leader in innovation and climate action.

During my tenure as Secretary of the Department for Industrial Policy and Promotion, I focused on reform and liberalisation, driving key initiatives like Ease of Doing Business, Make in India, and Startup India. These transformed India’s business landscape and helped the country climb 79 places in the World Bank rankings. My journey began in Kerala, where I learned the value of grassroots development. From the “God’s Own Country” campaign to rejuvenating Calicut city by reviving Mananchaira Maidan, removing vast encroachments, expanding Calicut Airport and working closely with fishing community -these experiences shaped my career. Later, in the Ministry of Tourism, we initiated the “Incredible India” campaign—born from the belief that travel & tourism has the best multiplier impact on jobs and growth.