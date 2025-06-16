Home / India News / LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens
LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens

Today's news updates: Israel claimed Iran had launched more than 270 missiles since Friday. Catch all the news developments from around the world here

Today's top news: Israel and Iran continued launching missile attacks against each other on Sunday, despite international calls to end the violence. The conflict entered its third day with no sign of either side stepping back. Iran accused Israel of bombing its oil refineries, killing the head of intelligence for the Revolutionary Guard and two other generals, and striking civilian areas. Iran reported 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries since Israel began its major offensive on Friday, though it did not specify how many were civilians or military personnel. 
Israel said it had targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership. It claimed Iran had launched more than 270 missiles since Friday. Of these, 22 penetrated Israel’s air defences, hitting residential areas and killing 14 people while injuring 390 others.
 
On Sunday, US President Donald Trump instructed federal immigration officials to focus deportation efforts on cities governed by Democrats. 
This directive came after large protests took place in Los Angeles and other major cities against his immigration policies.
In a social media post, Trump urged ICE to pursue what he called the “single largest Mass Deportation Programme in History.”
He said officials must “expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”
 
A Lufthansa flight heading to Hyderabad had to turn back mid-flight and return to Frankfurt Airport on Sunday, 15 June, after it was revealed that the plane did not have landing permission in India. The flight, LH752, operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, took off from Frankfurt at around 2:14 p.m. local time and was expected to land at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport early Monday. However, flight tracking data showed the plane reversed course a few hours into the journey and returned to Germany.
 

1:18 PM

Explosion in J-K's Kupwara, three injured

Three persons, including a 10-year-old boy, were injured on Monday in an explosion in Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here. The explosion took place during demolition of an old mosque at Kachri in Langate area of the district, they said.
The mosque management committee was demolishing the old mosque to make a new one.

1:16 PM

Iranian missile causes minor damage to US Consulate, no injuries

The American Consulate in Tel Aviv suffered minor damage from the concussion of an Iranian missile landing nearby, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee said on Monday. Huckabee said in a post on X there were no injuries to American personnel but that the consulate in Tel Aviv and Embassy in Jerusalem would remain closed through the day as a precaution.

12:19 PM

Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad

Iran's judiciary has executed a man who was arrested in 2023 and found guilty of working as an agent for Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency.

12:17 PM

Fire in Daund-Pune shuttle train; no casualty

A minor fire broke out in the lavatory of the moving Daund-Pune shuttle train on Monday morning, causing panic among passengers, police said. The blaze was quickly doused and no one was injured in the incident which occurred near Yevat in Pune district at around 8 am, an official from Daund railway police station said. A 55-year-old person was detained in connection with the incident, a railway spokesperson said.

12:13 PM

Ahmedabad plane crash: 87 victims identified by DNA tests, 47 bodies handed over to kin

Four days after the horrific crash of an Air India plane in Ahmedabad claimed 270 lives, 87 victims have so far been identified through DNA matching and 47 bodies have been handed over to their families, officials said on Monday.

12:12 PM

Amitabh Kant resigns as G20 sherpa

Amitabh Kant, who managed diverse assignments during his 45 years in government service, has resigned as G20 Sherpa. Kant, a retired 1980-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Kerala cadre, was appointed as India's G20 Sherpa in July 2022, months before India assumed the G20 Presidency.

9:56 AM

