LIVE news updates: Iran renews missile attacks on Israel, killing 3, wounding dozens

Today's top news: Israel and Iran continued Israel and Iran continued launching missile attacks against each other on Sunday, despite international calls to end the violence. The conflict entered its third day with no sign of either side stepping back. Iran accused Israel of bombing its oil refineries, killing the head of intelligence for the Revolutionary Guard and two other generals, and striking civilian areas. Iran reported 224 deaths and 1,277 injuries since Israel began its major offensive on Friday, though it did not specify how many were civilians or military personnel.

Israel said it had targeted Iran's nuclear facilities and military leadership. It claimed Iran had launched more than 270 missiles since Friday. Of these, 22 penetrated Israel’s air defences, hitting residential areas and killing 14 people while injuring 390 others.

On Sunday, US President Donald Trump instructed federal immigration officials to focus deportation efforts on cities governed by Democrats.

This directive came after large protests took place in Los Angeles and other major cities against his immigration policies.

In a social media post, Trump urged ICE to pursue what he called the “single largest Mass Deportation Programme in History.”

He said officials must “expand efforts to detain and deport Illegal Aliens in America’s largest cities, such as Los Angeles, Chicago, and New York, where Millions upon Millions of Illegal Aliens reside.”